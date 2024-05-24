Highlights Liverpool could have new chance to sign Leny Yoro from Lille.

The 18-year-old is about to enter the final 12 months of the deal he signed in August 2022.

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race for the player’s signature but have so far failed to strike a deal.

Liverpool have a chance to sign 18-year-old Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer with reports he could cost them £85m, according to TEAMtalk.

Le Parisien claimed earlier this week that the Lille centre- back is also wanted by the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Liverpool have a big summer ahead under new head coach Arne Slot, who is set to take charge at the beginning of June. Following the departure of Joel Matip upon the expiry of his contract, the defence may be an area of focus in the transfer window.

Along with Yoro, Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho, Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill are just some of the other names linked with the Reds over the last 12 months. However, if recent reports are anything to go by, the club may look to target younger players with high ceilings.

Liverpool Face Competition for Yoro

Man United are also keen on the young Frenchman

TEAMtalk now report that the Reds have a chance to sign the teenager with Real Madrid so far failing to strike a deal, which has also opened the door for the rest of Europe’s elite.

His progression has seemingly caught the attention of not just Liverpool, but also Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG.

At just 18 years of age, Yoro has had an incredible rise in Ligue 1 with Lille. He emerged through their academy ranks and signed his first professional contract in 2022. A few months later, at the end of the 2021/22 season, he made his senior debut for Lille at just 16 years of age.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yoro has featured in 32 of Lille’s 34 Ligue 1 games this season, scoring twice in that time.

At Liverpool, he would join compatriot Ibrahima Konate in the Reds’ defensive ranks. However, L’Equipe has previously suggested Yoro could ‘imagine himself’ at the Bernabeu, following in the footsteps of Raphael Varane, who also joined Los Blancos aged 18.

Yoro Expected to Leave Lille

Reports say he could cost anywhere between £50-85m

There have been conflicting reports over Lille’s expected asking price for the player, with Le Parisien suggesting the Ligue 1 side will drive a hard bargain and demand a fee in the region of €90m-€100m (£85m) for the player, while TEAMtalk believe he could be available for closer to £50m.

The former seems a significant asking price for a player about to enter the final 12 months of his deal, which Yoro signed back in August 2022. L’Equipe has already reported the youngster will depart Lille this summer, despite their qualification for European football.

The article also claims Yoro - described as being "not normal" by manager Paulo Fonseca - is not expected to extend his deal, therefore Les Dogues will need to cash in on the player in the upcoming transfer window. A report from Football Espana indicates Real Madrid want to spend less than €40m on the player, which is some way off the numbers being suggested in the French media.

