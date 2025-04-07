Liverpool have identified West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Premier League leaders are reportedly eyeing a big-money move for the £100m-rated England international after the season, as Salah’s long-term Anfield future remains unclear.

The Egypt international has less than three months left on his contract and could depart on a free transfer, with clubs in Saudi Arabia closely monitoring his situation.

He could leave Merseyside alongside both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the latter now close to joining Real Madrid on a multi-year deal.

Liverpool Eyeing Jarrod Bowen

As a potential Alexander Isak alternative

According to O’Rourke, Bowen’s ability to play both on the wing and as a central striker makes him an appealing option for Liverpool and Arne Slot.

The 28-year-old could also be seen as a potential alternative to Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, whose move to Anfield is expected to be difficult in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool are believed to have placed Bowen high on their list of targets, although West Ham will be in a strong negotiating position if the Reds come calling this summer.

Bowen, who joined the Hammers from Hull City in 2020, has over five years left on his London Stadium contract, which expires in June 2030.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bowen has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season.

Liverpool are believed to have several options on their striker shortlist, including Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Hugo Ekitike.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the French striker is being eyed by a host of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer, with a bidding war anticipated in the coming months.

It is believed that £60million may be enough to tempt Frankfurt into cashing in on Ekitike after the season.

Jarrod Bowen's West Ham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 27 Goals 8 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 11 Minutes played 2,366

