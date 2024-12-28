Liverpool are set to target new right-back and left-back signings as they potentially prepare for life without Trent Alexander-Arnold next season and Andy Robertson in the long-term, according to CaughtOffside. Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez have been identified as potential replacements.

Alexander-Arnold's future is still up in the air as his contract expires next summer, and he's free to talk to clubs from abroad from January onwards. The 26-year-old reportedly told the Reds that he wants to move to Real Madrid and become Dani Carvajal's long-term replacement at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Merseysiders are also under pressure to strengthen at left-back amid Robertson heading into the latter stages of his career. Jamie Carragher advised his former club's sporting director, Richard Hughes, to do business in the January transfer window to help Robertson, 30, out.

Liverpool Eye Leverkusen's Frimpong and Bournemouth's Kerkez

The defensive duo could come in as Alexander-Arnold and Robertson's replacements

Liverpool barely conducted any business last summer, allowing them to invest over the coming months. If Alexander-Arnold departs next summer, ex-Manchester City youngster Jeremie Frimpong is the man they appear to have in mind as the England international's replacement.

The Bayer Leverkusen right-back operates more as a winger in Xabi Alonso's system at BayArena but he's capable at full-back. Initial talks are said to have taken place over the 10-cap Netherlands international.

Frimpong, 24, has excelled with impressive performances in the Bundesliga. That included last season when he managed nine goals and as many assists in 31 games as Alonso's men ended Bayern Munich's stranglehold on the German title unbeaten.

Milos Kerkez, who Carragher touted as the best option to help Robertson, is also a target for Arne Slot's league leaders heading into January. The left-back quickly became one of the Premier League's most reliable full-backs.

The Hungary international, 21, has posted one goal and two assists in 18 league games this season. He's also receiving reported interest from Manchester United, with the two arch-rivals eager to bolster their ranks at left-back.

Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez (Respective leagues) 2023/24 Stats Statistic (Per 90) Jeremie Frimpong Milos Kerkez Goals 0.2 0.1 Assists 0.3 0.2 Chances Created 1.4 1.2 Passes Attempted 26.3 33.6 Passing Accuracy (%) 84.71 81.83 Crosses Completed 0.8 0.8 Crossing Accuracy (%) 21.43 29.55 Ground Duel Success (%) 41.3 60.47 Interceptions 0.6 1.1 Ball Recoveries 3.6 4.2

Frimpong's frightening pace and Kerkez's versatility could be fine fits for Slot's philosophy at Anfield, which has reaped its rewards thus far. He's managed to get the best out of Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch. Potential targets may feel the Dutch coach can similarly help them thrive in the English top flight.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka- correct as of 28/12/2024.