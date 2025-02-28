Joao Pedro has been identified as a potential replacement for Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez should the Uruguayan move on in the summer, according to Ben Jacobs and TEAMtalk.

Liverpool have enjoyed a stellar season, the first under new manager Arne Slot, who succeeded the long-serving Jurgen Klopp after the German stood down from his post at the end of the 2023/24 campaign. The Reds sit atop the Premier League table and advanced to the knock-out stages of the Champions League by finishing first in the newly-formatted league stage.

Not only that, but Slot has guided Liverpool to the final of the Carabao Cup, the Dutchman having more than alleviated any scepticism that surrounded him after his appointment. Throughout the term, though, rumours have circulated and only grown about a potential exit for Darwin Nunez.

Nunez has struggled for form this season, with just four goals to his name in the Premier League. It would appear, however, that Liverpool have a name in mind to replace him should he leave.

Liverpool Keen On Joao Pedro

Brazilian is on Slot’s radar

According to TEAMtalk, Joao Pedro is the player that Liverpool have identified to replace Nunez if the Uruguayan leaves Anfield. Pedro has been in English football since 2020, signing for Brighton and Hove Albion from Watford in 2023, where he remains at the time of writing.

Joao Pedro is still just 23 years old, which is easy to forget given he has racked up over 200 career appearances already. Under new Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, Joao Pedro, who has been described as "lethal" on social media, has continued his impressive form from last season and remains an integral part of the Brighton team.

Joao Pedro 24/25 Premier League Stats So Far Appearances 21 Goals 7 Assists 6 Minutes Played 1,523'

Should Nunez leave Liverpool, it will not be on a cheap transfer. The striker, who signed for Liverpool in 2022, did so on a deal worth up to £85 million if all add-ons are met, which would represent a club-record fee for the Reds. As such, should he depart, Liverpool will hope to recoup a sizable chunk of the money they spent on him.

With that, it seems fair to assume that much of the money received in a potential Nunez sale could be used to reinvest in the team, on a player like Pedro. The Brazilian would give Liverpool an out-and-out number nine option to compete with the likes of Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo as they look to win some major honours under Slot’s management.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 28/02/2025)