Liverpool could look to sign Newcastle star Alexander Isak or Brighton sensation Joao Pedro this summer if they opt to allow Darwin Nunez to leave the club, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are already planning ahead for the summer window after a quiet January transfer window where they made no first-team signings, which followed Arne Slot's first transfer window in which only Federico Chiesa joined the club.

But the upcoming window is expected to be much busier at Anfield with several players likely to leave and replacements being sought, with the attacking department of the squad being looked at as a priority for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool Eyeing Isak and Pedro

Darwin Nunez is expected to move on

Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed last month that Liverpool rejected a mega proposal from Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window for current number nine Nunez, with the Uruguayan reportedly open to the exit after struggling to cement himself as a regular starter under Slot this season.

But Saudi are expected to return with a fresh proposal and Slot could be open to allowing him to leave, meaning the Reds are now looking at potential alternatives ahead of the summer.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs revealed that Newcastle star Isak and Brighton forward Pedro are two players the club could "crystalise" on as targets in the coming months.

"They're just planning and things will ramp up in the coming months. If the direction of travel suggests, as is very possible at this stage, that Darwin Nunez will leave the club, then you'll suddenly start to see Liverpool crystallise a number nine. "So Isak could be one to watch, but nothing advanced in it yet. And keep an eye on Joao Pedro as well."

Isak is a major target for Arsenal this summer too although the Magpies are likely to demand a fee of around £120m for the Sweden international as they look to hold on to their key players while trying to become a force in domestic and European football.

Pedro on the other hand, who has been described as "lethal", is someone who can play across the frontline and would no doubt be a cheaper alternative - although Brighton are known to be tough negotiators and the Brazilian is one of their key players who still has another three years to run on his contract.

