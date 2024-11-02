Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Premier League duo Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo for a move next summer - with the Reds already planning for a future without Mohamed Salah given that his contract runs out at the end of the current campaign.

Mbeumo has been in fine form for Brentford this season, ranking as the Premier League's second-highest top goalscorer behind Erling Haaland, whilst Semenyo continues to improve under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth. Their performances have not been short of top-flight interest from other clubs and that could tempt them into a move - especially Liverpool, who are reportedly weighing up the duo in preparation for Salah's exit.

Liverpool 'Scout' Mbeumo and Semenyo

The Reds are planning ahead

The report from Sky Sports states that Liverpool have scouted both Mbeumo and Semenyo as they assess future targets that could feature under Arne Slot.

Bryan Mbeumo's Premier League statistics - Brentford squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Goals 9 2nd Assists 6 1st Shots Per Game 2.1 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =1st Dribbles Per Game 1 2nd Match rating 7.02 2nd

Liverpool welcomed Michael Edwards back to the club after he had left under Jurgen Klopp, and alongside sporting director Richard Hughes, their recruitment team are assessing future talents for areas that may need replacing in a year's time.

Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract at the end of the season, and although they aren't certain to leave just yet, Liverpool are assessing future targets in the event that they do.

Semenyo is known to Hughes, having played for him at Bournemouth since his move from Bristol City in 2023, and the 24-year-old has improved immeasurably on the south coast - including a goal against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Mbeumo, meanwhile, has been monitored by Liverpool for 'some time', and with eight goals in the Premier League his profile bears similarities to Salah, which could mean he'd fit seamlessly into life at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bryan Mbeumo is just one goal off his best season in the Premier League for Brentford (8, record is 9)

The Reds won't want Salah to leave having become their fifth-top scorer, and he could further that record into their top three with another 23 goals - which he should do over the next two seasons if he stays.

Mbeumo has been slowly improving at Brentford and his numbers would likely improve if he was in a team with more possession, whilst Semenyo's pace and direct approach could fit well for Slot.

