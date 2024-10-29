Liverpool are among four Premier League clubs ‘specifically interested’ in Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, who could leave Portugal next summer, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The 26-year-old has no shortage of suitors in England, with Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea all paying close attention to his another impressive season under Ruben Amorim.

According to Plettenberg, Gyokeres is unlikely to depart in the January transfer window but has an agreement with Sporting to leave next summer for around £50-58m, despite having a release clause set at £83m.

All of the interested Premier League clubs are reportedly informed about the transfer agreement – a deal after the 2024/25 season now looks ‘very likely':

Gyokeres has been flying in Portugal this season, scoring 14 goals and registering four assists in 14 appearances for Sporting across all competitions.

The 26-year-old, labelled 'one of the best strikers on the planet', was strongly linked with a Premier League move this summer but remained in Lisbon and continued his development under Man United manager target Ruben Amorim, who is now in talks to take charge at Old Trafford.

Gyokeres has shot to prominence since his move to Sporting from Coventry City in the summer of 2023 and was named Primeira Liga’s Player of the Year last season, having fired Sporting to the title with 29 goals in 33 appearances.

The 22-cap Swedish international has so far scored in all but one of his league appearances for Sporting this term and has 12 goals in nine games in total.

Liverpool, who are yet to renew Mohamed Salah’s expiring deal, could look to add firepower ahead of Arne Slot’s second season at Anfield, having undergone a quiet first transfer window with the Dutchman.

The Reds have been one of the most prolific sides in the Premier League this term so far, netting 17 goals in the first nine games, but have relied heavily on Salah and Luis Diaz, who have struck 11 times.

Viktor Gyokeres' Sporting Lisbon Stats (2024/25 Primeira Liga) Games 9 Goals 12 Assists 1 Expected goals 10.1 Expected assisted goals 2.0 Minutes played 794

