Liverpool have been handed the chance to sign RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons for around £67 million (€80million) next summer despite the Dutch youngster only sealing a permanent move to the Bundesliga club this month, according to SPORTBILD's Christian Falk.

Leipzig paid Paris Saint-Germain €50 million (£41.7 million) to sign Simons permanently earlier this month amid an initial two-season loan spell that started in July 2023. He has been in excellent form at Red Bull Arena, bagging four goals and three assists in the German top-flight games this season to take his overall tally to 15 goals and 19 assists in 60 games for Die Roten Bullen.

Simons, 21, caught the eye at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands, including in their semi-final defeat to England (2-1) when he scored one of the tournament's top 10 best goals. He was touted as a potential option for Premier League clubs off the back of his displays at the European Championships in Germany, but he extended his loan stay at Leipzig last August.

Leipzig Willing To Sell Liverpool Target Simons Next Summer

The Dutch attacker could be available for around £67m

Leipzig are prepared to cash in on Simons next summer despite only signing him on a permanent deal in January, and he's not short of options. A potential destination is Liverpool amid uncertainty over Mohamed Salah's future, with the Egyptian forward's contract expiring at the end of the season and still no word on whether he'll extend his stay at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT sources indicated in December that Simons was on the Reds' shortlist as a potential Salah replacement, and his availability has boosted their chances of signing the Dutchman. Manchester United and Manchester City also keep tabs on his situation, and his new contract expires in 2027.

Liverpool may have a jump on their Premier League rivals as former manager Jurgen Klopp now serves as Red Bull's Global Sports director, advising clubs under the Red Bull umbrella, including Leipzig, on strategies which may include transfer operations and the Merseyside giants already held a good relationship with the German club before Klopp's appointment.

Current Reds' duo Dominik Szoboszlai (£60 million) and Ibrahima Konate (£36 million) and former midfielder Naby Keita (£52.7 million) were all arrivals from Leipzig, while former attacker Fabio Carvalho was sent on loan to the Bundesliga outfit in 2023.

Xavi Simons Bundesliga Stats (2024-25) Appearances 11 Goals 4 Assists 3 Key passes 1.9 Successful dribbles 1.5 (44%) Ground duels won 4.2 (48%)

Analyst Ben Mattinson described Simons as a player with 'superstar potential' and a 'total footballer' with 'elite IQ able to play all over the pitch'. He is one of Europe's most celebrated young attackers who can play various roles, including as an attacking midfielder and on either wing. He starred under Ruud van Nistelrooy at PSV Eindhoven with 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games, but failed to convince PSG to give him an opportunity at the Parc des Princes.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 31/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox