Liverpool boss Arne Slot wants to add to his ranks in the summer despite a superb season on the pitch in the Premier League and Champions League - and reports have touted them for a deal to land Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth after an impressive campaign at the Vitality Stadium.

The Reds saw Joe Gomez hobble off in their shock FA Cup loss to Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, and with Jarrel Quansah failing to hit the heights he did last season, it's seen the club rely heavily on Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate to form a formidable partnership. However, that could see them look to add to their ranks - with Huijsen being linked with a move.

Report: Liverpool 'Keeping Tabs' on Dean Huijsen

The young Dutchman is firmly on Arne Slot's radar

The report by TEAMtalk states that Liverpool are planning on adding a centre-back to their ranks in the summer transfer window, with Huijsen being on their shortlist as a result.

Dean Huijsen's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 9th Goals 2 5th Clearances Per Game 4.4 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.3 =11th Interceptions Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 7.02 5th

The Anfield outfit are keen on bringing in a new centre-back due to the uncertainty surrounding Van Dijk's future on Merseyside, but they would be willing to bring someone in regardless of the Dutchman's future - and Huijsen is a player they are 'keeping close tabs on', per sources.

The "phenomenal" 19-year-old only joined Bournemouth in the summer for £12.8million and has been in superb form this season, with his ball-playing ability and solid nature at the back seeing Bournemouth massively excel in the Premier League table, with the Cherries currently defying expectations by sitting seventh in the top-flight.

The report further states that other clubs across the continent are keeping a close eye on him, including Real Madrid and Bayern Munich - though whilst Huijsen would be open to moving across England or to Spain and Germany, a return to Italy isn't being considered.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dean Huijsen made 18 youth appearances for the Netherlands' youth teams, before changing allegiances to Spain's under-21 team after moving there aged five.

Huijsen joined from Juventus in the summer window on a six-year contract, and although the Old Lady have a 10 percent sell-on clause, it's only expected to drive his price tag up a little bit. Competition for his services is expected to be 'fierce' in the summer, TEAMtalk sources state, but whether any club will stump up a suitable fee to Bournemouth to prise him from the south coast remains to be seen.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-02-25.

