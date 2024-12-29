Liverpool and Manchester City have set their sights on Jarrad Branthwaite although the in-demand defender is willing to commit his future to Everton, according to The Daily Mail.

Everton have yet to start negotiations over a new contract for Branthwaite, and his current deal expires in June 2027. He's been a mainstay in Sean Dyche's side, helping the Toffees keep five clean sheets in 11 Premier League games.

The Merseyside outfit are concerned they won't be able to afford a new deal for the 22-year-old despite the change in ownership. He remains one of the lowest earners at the club despite having a £75 million price tag slapped on him last summer.

Everton's highest earners are thought to make around the £130,000 per week mark, and the club is trying to work within a strict wage structure. Branthwaite's stock continues to rise, and so too does interest in his services, making a renewal that much harder.

Liverpool and Manchester City Could Pounce For Branthwaite

Everton are under pressure to get a new deal sorted

Branthwaite is considered the future of English football, certainly from a defensive perspective. Many were surprised he missed out on a place at Euro 2024 after a breakout season at Goodison Park in the 2023-24 campaign.

The former PSV Eindhoven loanee, previously hailed a 'superstar' was praised for his consistency at the back for Dyche's side as they avoided relegation. He was on Manchester United's radar in the summer, but Everton turned down offers worth as much as £50 million, digging their heels into their £75 million valuation.

Branthwaite earns a purported £40,000 per week with the Merseysiders, and they will undoubtedly need to increase their wages to keep one of their prized possessions. Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly monitoring his situation and could swoop in the January or summer transfer windows.

Jarrad Branthwaite Premier League Stats (Per 90) Statistic (Per 90) Clean Sheets 0.7 Passes Completed 32.2 Passing Accuracy (%) 85.76 Aerial Duels Won 1.2 Ground Duels Won 2.9 Ground Duel Success (%) 82.14 Clearances 4.4 Interceptions 1.3

City, in particular, needs strengthening at the back amid a remarkable fall from grace this season. Pep Guardiola's defence has been depleted due to constant injury issues and has shipped 26 goals in the league, the joint 2nd worst record of teams in the top half.

Arne Slot's Reds are flying high at the top of the Premier League and a move to Anfield would see Branthwaite stay on Merseyside. He may not want to risk the wrath of Evertonians by moving to the club's cross-city rivals.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka - correct as of 28/12/2024.