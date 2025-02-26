Liverpool are eyeing a potential move to sign Juventus sensation Kenan Yildiz this summer with the Serie A club dealing with financial issues, according to Caught Offside.

The Reds are on course to win their second Premier League title following a weekend win over Man City, which put them 11 points clear at the top of the table, and some eyes have now turned to making plans for the new season and how to build on their fine campaign.

One position almost certain to be strengthened is the attack with big question marks over the future of superstar winger Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires at the end of the current campaign, and the young Turkey international has emerged as someone the club are now eyeing.

Liverpool Interested in Yildiz

Juventus could be open to offers

Juventus have had a decent season themselves so far but are in the midst of a rebuild to get back to the top of Italian football, and they could look to make some sales in order to raise funds.

One of their biggest assets is 19-year-old Yildiz, who has been described as one of the best wingers in the world and had his playing style compared to the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, could potentially be available for a fee between £66m-75m.

Liverpool will have money to spend this summer after only signing Federico Chiesa last summer, while they also agreed a deal with Valencia for goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Should Salah leave the club then they will no doubt go big to replace him, and Yildiz fits the mould of a goalscoring, versatile forward.

Kenan Yildiz 2024/25 Statistics (all comps) Games 30(8) Minutes 2603 Goals 6 Assists 3

£85m man Darwin Nunez has also been earmarked as a potential departure this summer after failing to impress Slot during the current campaign, while Diogo Jota's injury issues mean he could also be allowed to depart.

There have also been reports of lots of interest in Colombia international Luis Diaz, so there is potentially plenty of space for Yildiz to come into the squad and make a big impact next season.

But Liverpool will have big competition for his signature should an exit really become a possibility, with Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea all said to hold an interest.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 26/02/2025.