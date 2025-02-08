It is looking increasingly likely that star midfielder Xavi Simons will depart RB Leipzig in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to SPORT BILD’s Head of Football Christian Falk.

The current season has been an interesting one for Leipzig. While they are sat within the top five of the Bundesliga, pushing for European football once again, they struggled on the continent, crashing out of the Champions League in the first iteration of the competition’s new league stage format.

Leipzig had a relatively busy January transfer window, signing defender Ridle Baku from fellow Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and acquiring winger Tidian Gomis from Ligue 2 side SM Caen. They also completed the permanent signing of Xavi Simons, who had been on loan at Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain since 2023.

Though they only just completed the permanent signing of the Dutch playmaker, it appears that he may not be at the club for too much longer.

Likely that Simons Departs

Playmaker has garnered interest from Liverpool

According to Falk, Leipzig view Simons as a player they could generate a healthy profit on, having signed him for around £45 million last month. The club believe that Simons is worth around £75 million and appear to be confident about receiving such a fee for the player.

Xavi Simons Stats at RB Leipzig So Far Appearances 61 Goals 15 Assists 19 Minutes Played 4,911'

Simons, a Dutch international since 2022, is reportedly of interest to Liverpool, who are pushing for silverware on all fronts this season under new manager Arne Slot. The current belief is that Simons will be departing Leipzig in the summer.

At just 21 years of age, Simons would be a coup for whichever team manages to acquire his services and has been cited as "one of Europe's most promising players" by Dougie Critchley of Sky Sports. Be it Liverpool or another club, Simons would be a statement of intent for whichever team ends up signing him.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 08/02/2025)