Liverpool have reportedly made Slavia Prague's El Hadji Malick Diouf their ideal Andrew Robertson replacement and could swoop this month, as per Senegalese outlet DSports.

Arne Slot has put his faith in Robertson this season, and the Scot has been a regular, featuring 25 times across competitions. But they are searching for a long-term heir to the 30-year-old with a year left on his contract. The veteran full-back arguably hasn't been at his best as he enters the twilight of his career.

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez has been linked, but GIVEMESPORT sources have learned that the Cherries are playing hardball over the in-demand Hungarian. Slot does have Konstantinos Tsimikas in his ranks, but the Greek full-back doesn't appear to be the long-term answer.

Exciting young Senegalese talent Diouf has emerged as a target, and he's also been on Crystal Palace's radar. The Eagles had a £12.5 million offer reportedly turned down. Slavia Prague want a fee that eclipses their record sale, Tomas Soucek, for whom West Ham United paid £15 million in the summer of 2020.

Liverpool Target Diouf As Potential Robertson Replacement

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with Diouf's agent to assess the possibility of a transfer. The Merseysiders are possibly looking to move quickly because of the queue intensifying for the 20-year-old.

Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth are also said to be admirers of Diouf, who's been with Slavia Prague since January 2024. He's made 28 appearances across competitions this season, posting six goals and three assists.

Diouf is an aggressive and creative full-back who cost the Czechia outfit just £2 million from Norwegian side Tromso. His stock has grown, and he's one to watch this window as a potential Premier League move beckons.

El Hadji Malick Diouf Stats (Czech First League 2024-25) Appearances 18 Goals 6 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 7 Key Passes 1.2 Interceptions Per Game 0.9 Tackles Per Game 1.3 Balls Recovered Per Game 3.4 Successful Dribbles 1.0 (45%) Ground Duels Won 3.2 (48%)

Slot has money to spend after Liverpool conducted very little business in last summer's transfer window. The club-record fee Slavia Prague values Diouf at will likely be significantly lower than left-back alternatives, particularly those in the English top-flight.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 11/01/2025.