Chelsea star Malo Gusto has been one of the Premier League's most consistent right-backs in recent months, having fit seamlessly into the English top-flight since his move from Lyon two years ago - and that has heralded interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, according to reports, with Trent Alexander-Arnold potentially needing to be replaced at Anfield.

The Blues currently sit second in the Premier League, having won four games in a row and boasting the most goals scored in the division. It's a big chance from the past two seasons when they recorded 12th and sixth-placed finishes under Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino - and players such as Gusto have been a big part of that. But reports have stated that Liverpool have registered their interest, which could throw a spanner in the works.

Report: Liverpool and Manchester City interested in Gusto

The star has garnered interest from the Premier League duo

The report from Si Phillips states that both Liverpool and City are interested in Gusto. Liverpool, could see Alexander-Arnold depart with his contract set to expire next summer - and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the star on a free transfer. They do have Conor Bradley as a back-up option, but with nobody beyond him in an attacking sense on the right-flank, the Reds could look to bolster their ranks if the England star does depart for La Liga.

City have struggled at right-back this season with Kyle Walker undergoing a real horror campaign as his career begins to decline, whilst Rico Lewis has stepped into midfield to help cover for the season-ending injury to Rodri, and City are in need of fresh legs in that position.

Malo Gusto's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 869 10th Assists 1 =8th Crosses Per Game 0.2 =6th Tackles Per Game 2.3 =2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =6th Match rating 6.56 14th

Gusto has attracted interest after fitting in seamlessly for Reece James for the past two years at Chelsea, with the Englishman being out of action thanks to a spate of injuries, and so any attraction to his signature is natural and expected.

However, sources understand that interested clubs are 'wasting their time', with Chelsea having zero interest in entertaining offers or talks for Gusto at this moment in time. Top sources, according to Phillips, say that the Blues love Gusto, with the Frenchman being a 'massive' part of their project and plans going forward, which is why they won't entertain any interest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Malo Gusto has 51 appearances for Chelsea, but he has yet to score for the Blues.

To further their stance, sources have also claimed that Enzo Maresca is keen for Gusto to improve his end product in the final third, with Chelsea keen to collectively work on that part of his game - and his project means that the club don't want to sell him at all, which could lead Liverpool to look elsewhere.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-12-24.