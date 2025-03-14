Liverpool have identified Wolfsburg defender Konstantinos Koulierakis as a potential transfer target this summer, according to German outlet Bild.

The Reds are reportedly considering the Greek starlet as a cheaper alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck as they look to reinforce Arne Slot’s backline with a new central defender.

Koulierakis has enjoyed a breakout season in the Bundesliga and would be available for a significantly lower fee than Schlotterbeck, whom Liverpool value at over £40m.

The 21-year-old could be signed for as little as €15m (£12.6m), despite signing a long-term contract with Wolfsburg last summer that runs until June 2029.

Liverpool Eyeing Konstantinos Koulierakis

As an alternative to Nico Schlotterbeck

Koulierakis, who joined Wolfsburg from Greek side PAOK last summer, has impressed in his debut Bundesliga campaign, making 23 appearances and providing two assists.

He has started every top-flight game since matchday four and has helped Wolfsburg remain unbeaten in their last seven Bundesliga matches.

A natural centre-back, Koulierakis is also capable of covering on the left-hand side and has drawn comparisons to Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol over his style of play.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Koulierakis has made 26 appearances for Wolfsburg across all competitions since joining in August.

Liverpool are preparing for a busy summer transfer window under Arne Slot and are thought to be eyeing several reinforcements to their backline.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are also keen admirers of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez and have received Slot’s approval to pursue the Hungary international.

Kerkez is one of three names on Liverpool’s shortlist for a new left-back and could be available for around £37m after the season.

Konstantinos Koulierakis' Wolfsburg Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 23 Goals 0 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 3 Minutes played 1,903

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Exclusive: Update Emerges on Liverpool Move for Martin Zubimendi A major update has emerged on whether Liverpool could re-enter the race for Martin Zubimendi and hijack Arsenal's deal for the Spaniard.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-03-25.