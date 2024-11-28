Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong could be set for a huge move to Liverpool, according to reports - with the premise of Premier League football potentially being enough to sway the midfielder with a move to Anfield to join compatriot Arne Slot, in what has been a whirlwind start to the manager's stint with the Reds.

De Jong has been superb for Barcelona in his time at the Camp Nou, and with the club firing away this season, the midfielder may not be in for a move in the coming window. However, a summer deal could be on the cards - with Barcelona's financial picture being a potential reason, given that he is on £400,000-per-week.

Report: Liverpool 'Expected to be Willing' To Make 'Significant' De Jong Offer

The midfielder could be a huge addition at Anfield

The report from Fichajes states that De Jong could be 'living out' his final months at Barcelona, with the midfielder sparking interest from Liverpool as Arne Slot sees him as a key player to reinforce his midfield.

Frenkie de Jong's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 1,644 9th Goals 2 =10th Average Passes Per Game 82 1st Tackles Per Game 2.2 2nd Blocks Per Game 0.4 =4th Match rating 7.12 3rd

The 'possibility' of the star joining Anfield has started to sound strong ahead of the summer transfer window. The Netherlands star has been important for Barcelona in La Liga down the years, but the club's financial picture could 'facilitate' his departure. Liverpool also need to add players to their midfield ranks, especially with the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in recent years - with De Jong's versatility meaning that he can play in the '6' or '8' roles.

De Jong arrived to Barcelona from Ajax as one of European football's biggest talents, but the possibility of Premier League football could be enough to attract him to Merseyside, with the aspiration of dominating at national and continental level. Liverpool are 'expected' to be willing to put a 'significant' offer on the table for De Jong's signature, and he could be the first jigsaw to start a new era at Anfield under Slot.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frenkie de Jong has 55 caps for his country but only two goals - with one coming at the 2022 World Cup.

Having burst onto the scene at Ajax under Erik ten Hag, De Jong made 89 appearances for Ajax, with five goals in all competitions for the club - though it's on the east coast of Spain where he's spent the majority of his career, making 222 appearances for the Blaugrana and scoring 17 goals in the process. 55 caps for the Netherlands, two league titles throughout his career and further individual accolades means that De Jong is still a highly coveted player even at the age of 27.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-11-24.