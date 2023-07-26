Highlights Liverpool's midfield is in need of a facelift, with Henderson and Fabinho possibly leaving and the aging trio showing signs of decline.

It was glaringly apparent that Liverpool's squad was in desperate need of a facelift last season. After several flawless campaigns, there was always bound to be a drop-off in the impeccably high standards Jurgen Klopp's men had set themselves during the preceding years having won everything on offer to them.

What was arguably the most notable deficiency in the Reds' armour was the weaknesses in midfield. The trio of Henderson, Thiago, and Fabinho were all on the wrong side of 30, and it certainly seemed like the physical and mental exertion of the years gone by had started to take their toll when it came to their performances.

With Liverpool captain Henderson set to move to Saudi Arabia and Brazilian Fabinho also strongly linked with a move to the Middle East, the Reds' engine room could look entirely different next season, replacing tiring legs with the robust stamina that's so crucial to Klopp's 4-3-3 system.

So, who are Liverpool lining up to replace the Brazilian at Anfield? We look at some of their reported targets below...

Cheick Doucoure

Crystal Palace's central midfield maestro Cheick Doucoure signed from French side Lens last summer for a fee of £21 million.

The ball-winning, tenacious presence in the centre of the park turned out 34 times for the Eagles last season and made quite the first impression.

At just 23, the Mali international impressed during his debut season at Selhurst Park, having started in every game he played in, as well as winning the South-East London side's Player of the Season Award.

Along the way he grabbed three assists, while averaging 2.3 tackles and 1.6 interceptions per match - highlighting the grit he brings to the engine room.

However, he may prove a little too rich for Liverpool's blood right now with Palace reportedly pricing their promising young midfielder at an eye-watering £70m.

Romeo Lavia

Southampton's Romeo Lavia holds off Rodrigo Bentancur of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League

Was it love at first sight when Klopp and co. set their eyes on Southampton's starlet, Romeo Lavia? Having signed for the Saints during the 2022 summer transfer window, the defensive midfielder demonstrated throughout a dismal season down on the South Coast why he commanded a fee that could rise to £14 million despite never having played a game of senior football prior to his arrival.

Making 2.1 tackles per game on average, the 19-year-old is already displaying serious signs of being a future colossus in that anchoring role at the heart of the midfield, and in years to come could certainly fill the void left by Fabinho.

Liverpool are widely reported to be interested in acquiring Lavia from Championship side and having already fallen short with one offer for the Saints starlet, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool are set to make another worth a total of £45m.

Whether that's enough to tempt the south coast club remains to be seen but considering they're now entering a new season in English football's second tier, that seems like almost impossible money to turn down.

Kevin De Bruyne knows a thing or two about controlling the midfield and is an avid admirer of Lavia, predicting him to become a 'top player' - as reported by Hampshire Live.

Teun Koopmeiners

Teun Koopmeiners is a player linked with several clubs, including Aston Villa, and the defensive midfielder is certainly a man who could help Unai Emery's side crack the top six next season.

That said, the West Midlands club potentially face stiff competition, from a side with a much bigger draw, and a promise of title challenges and silverware, in Liverpool.

The Reds were said to be interested in the Atalanta talisman as recently as May, and could well decide to renew their pursuit if Fabinho ends up in Saudi Arabia as expected.

Featuring for the Bergamo-based side on 72 occasions, as well as making several appearances in the Champions and Europa League, the Netherlands international comes with not just bags of natural talent, but also experience in abundance at a continental and international level.

Sofyan Amrabat

Morocco were everyone's adopted team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The North Africans were the tournament's surprise package, seeing off both Spain and Portugal, before a relatively narrow 2-0 defeat to then-reigning champions, France in the semi-final.

Naturally, the Moroccan squad garnered praise from all corners of football, with some, like Sofyan Amrabat in receipt of it more than others, having played in every single minute of the nation's World Cup campaign.

The central defensive midfielder could swap Fiorentina for Liverpool if rumours are true, and if his dazzling World Cup displays are anything to go by, he could prove to be a major coup for the Reds.

He'd be something of a like-for-like Fabinho replacement given his defensive solidity and ability to pivot, and create space for others while on the ball in tight pockets of space.

Liverpool's defensive fragilities were exposed last term, and Klopp may look to bolster the protection he gives to his back four.

Ryan Gravenberch

A product of the greatly-esteemed Ajax Academy, it's hard to believe Ryan Gravenberch is still only 21 such is his experience at the highest level of the game, having already accumulated 20 Champions League appearances, and a further 105 senior caps.

The three-time Eredivisie champion and current Bundesliga victor's reputation is gaining increasing traction with every passing season. Now at Bayern Munich, joining the German goliath last summer for £16 million, the Dutch international has made massive strides in such a short space of time.

Known for his versatility in midfield, capable of playing as a number eight and number six, it is unsurprising that he has been attracting interest from a number of clubs, including Liverpool, with journalist Ben Jacobs telling GIVEMESPORT that the player "would be interested" in a move to Anfield.

Gravenberch fits the bill perfectly on Merseyside, with plenty of room still to build on the sturdy foundations he has already laid at Ajax and Bayern Munich, complemented by his adaptability, and by Klopp's eagerness to blood exciting, young players.