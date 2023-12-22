Highlights Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho will be frustrated at his lack of playing time during his loan spell with RB Leizpig during the 2022/23 season.

The Reds signed Carvalho in the summer of 2022, and he made a decent impression in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp's squad, before finding minutes hard to come by in the second half of the campaign.

Liverpool will look to the 2024 winter transfer market to bolster their squad, but won't be in the race to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho will be frustrated at his lack of opportunities during his current loan spell at RB Leipzig as transfer insider Dean Jones considers the talent’s next steps at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t find room for the creative midfielder in his Reds squad during the 2023/24 season and chose to send him out on loan to give him the playing time he needed to develop.

However, Carvalho has barely made an impact in Leipzig and will be concerned about his future at Liverpool, given the competition for places in attacking areas at Anfield. Liverpool hope to see the attack-minded star develop into a top talent for them to use in their first-team in the coming years, but he must get some top-level experience for that to happen.

Carvalho’s disappointing spell at RB Leipzig

Liverpool signed Carvalho in the summer of 2022 after the attacking midfielder let his contract at Fulham run down, having helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League. The Reds’ move for the 21-year-old collapsed on the Deadline Day of the 2022 winter transfer window, but instead, they paid compensation to the Cottagers to wrap up his signature.

Carvalho, described as being "unbelievable" by Klopp as per Liverpool.com, made his Liverpool debut in the last seconds of their 3-1 Community Shield triumph over Manchester City in July 2022 before making his maiden Premier League appearance in a 2-2 draw with his former club the following week. The Portugal U21 international netted his first goal in a 9-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth before striking in stoppage time on 31st August 2022 to secure three points in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United. Carvalho would make 11 Premier League appearances before the 2022/23 season paused for the World Cup in Qatar, making a decent impression on the Anfield faithful.

However, he would play just another eight minutes across a combined two appearances in the top flight for the remainder of the campaign, hinting that Klopp felt there were better alternative options in his squad. In June 2023, Carvalho joined Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on loan for the 2023/24 season, looking to become a regular for a respected European outfit.

However, The Athletic reports that Liverpool are in talks over recalling the attacking midfielder, having played just 145 Bundesliga minutes. Carvalho is expected to be sent out on another loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, with several clubs interested in his services. In November, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT that the former England youth international would likely be the sixth choice at Anfield, hinting that another spell away would be the best decision for the youngster.

Fabio Carvalho - RB Leizpig career in numbers Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Bundesliga 9 0 0 0 0 Champions League 3 0 0 0 0 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 0 0 DFB-Supercup 1 0 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Dean Jones on Fabio Carvalho

Jones suggests that Carvalho will be frustrated with his lack of success at Leipzig and believes the next step for him will be another loan. The transfer insider insists that the Liverpool talent, who reportedly earns just over £41,000 per week, must succeed in his next move for the sake of the player and the Anfield outfit. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I'm sure he's very frustrated, especially when you look around that Liverpool squad and the competition that you've got to get into that team now, after a loan that hasn't gone very well, it looks pretty difficult for him. So, I think they must consider whether they should bring him back. Even if he comes back, what is the next step? Is it another loan? I think it probably is. If he goes out on loan again, it has to work. That's in terms of Liverpool getting the most out of this player and also the player fulfilling his potential.”

The 2024 winter transfer window opens in less than two weeks, with Klopp considering how to utilise the market to sustain a Premier League title challenge. One player unlikely to sign for Liverpool is Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, a target for several clubs on the continent in 2024.

According to Florian Plettenberg, the Reds are not in the race to sign the Portugal international. It is set to be a “crucial few days” for Palhinha, admired across the continent after a 2023 summer transfer window move to Bayern Munich collapsed in the final hours of Deadline Day. However, the Bundesliga champions consider the 28-year-old “too expensive” internally.

Liverpool take on Arsenal on 23rd December in what could have a massive say in the final destination of the Premier League title come the end of the 2023/24 season. Klopp then leads his side to Turf Moor to take on struggling Burnley on Boxing Day as the Reds close out 2023, hoping to secure a positive result.