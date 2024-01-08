Highlights Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho's loan move to Hull City is almost complete, as the Anfield outfit hope to see the starlet get regular minutes under his belt in the Championship.

The Portugal U21 international's loan spell at RB Leipzig during the first half of the 2023/24 season was disappointing, as he struggled to make an impact and didn't contribute a single goal or assist.

Other clubs, including Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers, were interested in Carvalho, but Liverpool and the player's agent chose Hull for the purposes of guaranteed playing time.

Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho’s prospective loan move to Hull City is “almost done”, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively provides GIVEMESPORT the inside track of the deal.

Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2023/24 campaign with his Reds side, who find themselves at the top of the Premier League and remain in with a shout of also winning the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup this term.

However, after a disappointing loan spell at RB Leipzig, Carvalho will not feature in the German head coach’s Liverpool side for the remainder of the season and must once again prove his worth in the Championship with Hull. The move will likely represent the Premier League giants’ first significant 2024 winter transfer window exit.

Carvalho’s difficult spell away from Liverpool

Following a mixed debut season at Anfield, Liverpool were eager to send Carvalho out on a season-long loan, with the attacker desperately needing regular minutes to develop further. The 21-year-old became a regular feature in Klopp’s matchday squads in the first half of the 2022/23 season but found minutes hard to come by after the November/December break for the 2022 World Cup.

Therefore, a temporary move away from Merseyside seemed in the best interests of all parties, with six-time European Cup winners hopeful Carvalho could prove himself to be a valuable asset for the side. The four-cap Portugal U21 international was allowed to prove himself when he joined Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on loan for what was meant to last the 2023/24 campaign.

However, Carvalho would find life in Germany challenging and never proved himself as a top talent at the Red Bull Arena. The Liverpool prospect would make nine Bundesliga appearances at Leipzig, playing just 11% of available minutes and failing to provide a goal or assist. Carvalho’s loan move was cut short at the end of December, and he returned to Anfield intending to find an alternative loan move where he would be handed more opportunities to flourish.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth had recently told GIVEMESPORT (3rd January) that up to five clubs wanted to sign the attacker following the opening of the 2024 winter transfer window. However, on 8th January, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas revealed that Hull had moved ahead of other suitors in the race to sign Carvalho for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Leicester City, Southampton, Sevilla and VfB Stuttgart had all expressed an interest in signing the attacking midfielder, whilst Romano had previously revealed that Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers had enquired about the prospect of a temporary switch to Molineux. However, the Italian journalist has now claimed that the former Fulham star has been given the green light to proceed with a medical before his arrival at Hull. Liverpool will hope Carvalho uses the opportunity to knuckle down and regain his form ahead of what could be an important summer market for the talent this summer.

Fabio Carvalho - RB Leizpig career in numbers Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Bundesliga 9 0 0 0 0 Champions League 3 0 0 0 0 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 0 0 DFB-Supercup 1 0 0 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Romano claims that Carvalho’s switch to Hull is “almost done” despite interest from several other sides. The transfer expert also reveals that the attacking midfielder’s agent and Liverpool decided for the starlet to move to the MKM Stadium temporarily. Asked if Carvalho’s departure from Anfield was close, Romano told GIVEMESPORT on Monday afternoon:

“Yes, this is almost done. The player has permission and will now travel to complete his medical at Hull. He had many possibilities, such as Wolves in the Premier League, and he also had some possibilities in the Championship with Leeds and Southampton. Many different clubs wanted him. They decided on Hull with the player’s agent and the club because Liverpool wanted guaranteed game time for Carvalho. So, it will be a straight loan with no buy option for Hull.”

Liverpool transfer news on reported interest in Michael Olise

With Liverpool sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, Klopp will be eager for his side to be given the best possible chance of securing the league title for the first time since their triumph in 2020. The Reds don’t often splash out the cash during the winter transfer window but could make an exception if the right deal presents itself in the coming weeks.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is being closely watched by Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in the France U21 international. He has a rumoured £60m release clause in his contract at Selhurst Park, which could become active this summer. Crystal Palace will not sell Olise mid-way through the 2023/24 season but could be prepared for huge interest in his services in six months time.

Liverpool welcome Fulham to Anfield in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on 10th January, before a weekend break precedes a challenging Premier League trip to AFC Bournemouth on 21st January.