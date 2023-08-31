Liverpool could now face a fight against time to persuade Mohamed Salah to remain at the club this summer because of one persuading factor, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Salah is subject to interest from the Saudi Pro League, with a decision on his future expected to be made in the coming days.

Liverpool transfer news - Mohamed Salah

A nightmare scenario that could turn into reality for Jurgen Klopp and Co. at Anfield, with the rumours linking Salah to a Saudi switch refusing to go away. The Liverpool talisman has been crucial to the Reds' fortunes over the last half-a-decade and more, but could his time on Merseyside now be coming towards an end?

According to The Daily Mail, perhaps. It's reported by the reliable outlet that an astronomical bid of £118 million is being tabled by Saudi side Al-Ittihad, as they prepare for a transfer that could send shockwaves across world football. The story suggests that Saudi chiefs have already travelled to Europe in the hope of getting a deal across the line, with Salah himself having reassured the Middle Eastern representatives he is open to making the move.

Klopp was unsurprisingly blunt when asked about the possibility of his Liverpool talisman leaving for Saudi Arabia, with the German boss replying 'the answer would be no'.

But given the finances involved, there is a growing feeling that neither Salah nor Liverpool would be able to turn down an offer for Liverpool's Egyptian king.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mohamed Salah and Liverpool?

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about the chances of Salah leaving the Premier League for pastures new this summer, transfer guru Romano admitted they were higher than most expected. Hinting that Salah could have his head turned by the proposal on offer by Al-Ittihad, the Italian journalist suggested this is a story that could continue to gather pace over the coming days.

On the current state of play, Romano said: “From Al-Ittihad, they insist on saying that they will try until the very end, so they have no intention of giving up, at least as of today.

“They want to try and they are tempting the player with an incredible proposal, because the salary they're offering is close to what they're paying in Saudi Arabia to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“So this shows the ambition and the intention to try this deal for Salah. Al-Ittihad will insist, but at the moment, Liverpool remain in a strong position.”

What's next for Liverpool this summer?

While their star man may be being targetted as part of a big-money move, Liverpool themselves are pushing to bring players in before tomorrow's European transfer deadline.

It's reported that Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch has emerged as a player of interest for Klopp, who is said to be enchanted by the midfielder's versatility. Gravenberch was on the list of midfield targets for Liverpool last summer, but the youngster eventually decided on a switch to Bayern Munich for a fee in the region of £20 million.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT earlier this week that Liverpool are likely to be working 'behind the scenes' to get this deal done and complete what has been a successful summer of transfer dealings.