Liverpool want to get a deal done for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as soon as possible to avoid a potential hijack, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds are pushing to sign the 19-year-old, but Romano has suggested that there is another Premier League club who could soon enter the fray for his signature.

Liverpool transfer news — Romeo Lavia

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool will bid for Lavia again.

According to The Athletic, the Merseyside outfit have already had one offer for the Belgian turned down, which was thought to be worth £37m.

Liverpool's move for Lavia comes after they agreed to sell captain Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq for £12m, as reported by BBC Sport.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig, but Henderson's imminent exit and Fabinho's potential departure would leave Jurgen Klopp's side extremely light in the middle of the park.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Romeo Lavia and Liverpool?

Romano is expecting Liverpool to make a fresh £45m bid for Lavia as they look to beat Chelsea to his signature this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday, the journalist said: "Liverpool are optimistic because they had an opening verbal bid of £37m rejected. They're preparing the second bid while I'm speaking, and I think it's going to be around £45m, add-ons included, so a package of £45m. Southampton always wanted £50m.

"I think the timing is going to be important in this story because Liverpool want to get it done as soon as possible to avoid a hijack from Chelsea."

Are any other Liverpool players attracting interest from Saudi Arabia?

Henderson and Fabinho, who is a target for Al-Ittihad (via Sky Sports), are not the only Liverpool stars who are wanted in the Saudi Pro League.

The Guardian recently claimed that Al-Hilal are also interested in Luis Diaz. However, the same outlet states that the Reds have no desire of selling the winger, so it looks like he will be remaining at Anfield.

Earlier this month, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that Mohamed Salah has caught the attention of a couple of Saudi Arabian sides as well, while Hafez Al-Medlej, a Saudi Arabia football official, is hoping to see the Egyptian make a similar move to the likes of N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves.

"Let’s hope that Bernardo Silva, from Manchester City, arrives. We must also start working on the signing of Mohamed Salah since he is overwhelmingly popular in the Arab world and in Europe," Al-Medlej told Koura (via AS).

"I think Salah still has records to break with Liverpool, so I hope that if he doesn’t come now he will in the future."

When you consider all of the above, then, you would expect a lot more transfer activity at Anfield before the window closes, though it would be a surprise to see Diaz and a player as important as Salah depart this summer.