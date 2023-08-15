Liverpool are coming to terms of losing two battles with their Premier League rivals Chelsea for both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that ‘internal discussions are ongoing’ for alternatives in Merseyside.

Following the mass exodus of midfield assets at the club, they have entered the 2023/24 campaign without a recognised No.6 and Jurgen Klopp will look to iron that issue out as soon as physically possible.

Liverpool transfer news – midfielder

It’s been a tumultuous week for Klopp and his entourage in terms of snaring a new midfielder before the summer window slams firmly shut on September 1.

After losing the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in one window, getting new midfield faces through the door has always been the priority and this was highlighted by the combined figure of £95m spent on Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.

However, neither acquisition can fill the void of Fabinho's departure as he has been the Reds’ first-choice defensive midfielder during their illustrious few years.

Despite Klopp's side agreeing a £110m fee for Caicedo late last week, Chelsea spoiled the Anfield-based party by reaching an official agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion for £5m more (£115m), per The Athletic.

Liverpool also shared Chelsea’s admiration for Southampton youngster Lavia, though the west London club have seemingly edged ahead in the race.

Sky Sports now report that Mauricio Pochettino’s side and the coveted 19-year-old are in advanced talks over a potential deal.

The report suggests that, despite having agreed a £60m deal with Liverpool, Lavia has his sights set on a move to the capital to work under the Argentine tactician.

Football Insider claim that Chelsea have reached a seven-year deal, worth £55m, for the talented Belgium gem, though it is believed that there is the option of an additional one year should all parties wish to trigger it.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Liverpool’s midfielder search?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, Romano said that, despite the recent woes in their ongoing midfielder hunt, internal discussions – headed by Klopp himself – are continuing.

The transfer guru insists that they feel like they have no time to dwell on their double loss and that finding another midfielder before the end of the window is the biggest priority.

He said: “They feel that now is not to time to panic but to find the right player. Also, there is an internal discussion ongoing as Jurgen Klopp is going to decide who is the midfielder he wants to sign now in the coming weeks. For sure, there will be a signing.”

Which midfielders could Liverpool target?

The 2023/24 season is already underway as Liverpool went to toe-to-toe with their recent transfer rivals Chelsea. The intense affair ended in a 1-1 draw; though, more importantly, Liverpool's midfield frailties were on show.

Securing a defensive-minded midfielder before the end of the window will be imperative to how they fare in the Premier League this season.

Ben Jacobs, writing in his weekly CaughtOffside column, has claimed that Ryan Gravenberch could be a feasible option, especially as the Dutchman remains keen over a move to Anfield.

Another midfield star who Klopp and his staff could land this summer is Brazil and Fluminese star Andre, who the club are ‘still monitoring’, according to This Is Anfield.

Brazilian publication Globo Esporte have claimed that there is potential of the two clubs reaching an agreement, which would see Andre, who has played 147 games for his current employers, join them in January after concluding his Copa Libertadores campaign.