Liverpool have missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia already this month, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the rest of the window, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds need midfield reinforcements after a significant number of outgoings in the middle of the park.

Liverpool transfer news – Latest

It’s been a summer of change for Liverpool in midfield, with Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita all departing from Anfield.

So far, only Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have joined the club in terms of midfielders, so further additions are expected in this position.

Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were both strong targets for Liverpool, but the Merseyside club have now missed out on the pair, who have now finalised moves to Chelsea.

With the now-Chelsea duo costing a significant amount of money, Liverpool fans can have hope in the fact that they’ve got the finances to compete for some of these targets.

The Reds shouldn’t face too much competition for their next targets with Chelsea now sorted in the middle of the park, but there is a worry they could enter panic mode with the season underway and deadline day approaching.

In their opening game of the Premier League season, Liverpool lined up with a midfielder three of Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, and Cody Gakpo.

Although the aforementioned trio are full of attacking talent, Klopp will be wanting a little more defensive solidity for the remainder of the campaign.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has provided some insight into Liverpool’s plans after missing out on two key targets.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Liverpool?

Romano has suggested that Liverpool now won’t panic in the transfer market, despite desperately needing midfield signings.

The journalist adds that Klopp and his team are more than happy with the signings of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, who they secured for a reasonable price.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, now they need some time. First of all, because it's important to say that Liverpool don't want to panic now after what happened with Caicedo and Lavia.

"It was not a lucky week for Liverpool but they still feel they made fantastic signings with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai for cheap money, because they paid almost £100m for two players who are very good. So they are very happy with the impact of the two signings."

What’s next for Liverpool?

It could be a hectic end to the transfer window for Liverpool as they hunt for multiple midfield additions.

As per The Athletic, Liverpool have acted fast to move on from Lavia and Caicedo and are now closing in on the signing of Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo.

It’s certainly a different profile of player than Caicedo and Lavia, with Endo 30 years old and at the opposite end of his career in comparison to the youthful Chelsea duo.

Elsewhere, journalist Santi Aouna has claimed that Liverpool have reignited their interest in Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.