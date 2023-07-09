Liverpool will only sign a new centre-back if they find ‘the right player’, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The club have heavily invested in their midfield department but will ensure a new centre-back fits Jurgen Klopp’s plans before making any rash decisions.

Liverpool news – centre-backs

Liverpool have been relatively active in the present market, but Klopp’s sole focus has been giving his lethargic midfield a revamp.

But rightfully so. The Reds finished concluded the 2022/23 campaign in an unfamiliar place, and their substandard showing can be attributed to their middle of the park not being up to scratch.

The club’s first order of business was to sign Alexis Mac Allister, which they did for £35m. However, with a host of midfield names (Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) leaving Anfield, more than one addition was needed.

Former RB Leipzig player Dominik Szoboszlai was their next arrival as Merseysiders triggered the player’s £60m release clause, per BBC Sport.

However, their midfield is not the only are lacking depth as the club seek to phase out Joel Matip, who has one year remaining on his deal anyway, and Joe Gomez, who has failed to rack up a decent enough run of form.

Journalist Romano has now told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are looking to add another midfielder to bolster their ranks. And only then will they turn their attention to signing a new centre-back, albeit one they are 100% certain on.

What did Fabrizio Romano say about Liverpool’s centre-back situation?

Romano, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that the Reds will only sign a new central defender if they are of the right mold, but are focused on a midfielder first.

He said: “But let me say that Liverpool will only do that if they find the right player. They don’t want to put money in a player who is not 100% their important target, so this is the idea. But again, now the focus is on completing the midfielder and then moving to the new centre-back.”

Which centre-backs have Liverpool been looking at?

The obvious answer about a month or two ago would have been the imperious Josko Gvardiol, but amid speculation of a move to Manchester City, Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the English champions are ‘hopeful’ they are able to get their £86m defender through the door.

Per Football Insider, Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Goncalo Inacio, who has two Portugal caps to his name and is a regular in Sporting CP’s back line. The same publication have revealed, however, Newcastle – who secured Champions League football last season – have also pinpointed the 21-year-old as their top target.

Also on the Reds’ shopping list is young Wolfsburg ace Micky van de Ven. Known for his lightning pace and youthful aura, Liverpool are reportedly prepared to battle with Tottenham for his services. Though, the Evening Standard claim Tottenham are hopeful of coming out as victors in the race.

As Jones mentioned, Klopp is looking for a player that is his ideal profile, which would be preferably a left-footed centre-back who can transition between a back four and a back three, which, in turn, would allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to pick up his newfound role as an inverted full-back.

With Ibrahima Konate still plying his trade at the club, it’s yet to be seen whether a new centre-back will be acquired as a starter or whether it will be a case of a slow integration into proceedings.

This will be definitely something that Klopp and his team will have to bear in mind when scouring the market.