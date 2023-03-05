Some rival fans are not happy with Arsenal's victory over Bournemouth - including this Liverpool supporter

Liverpool fan goes viral for Arsenal rant - claims Premier League is ‘rigged’ this season

A disgruntled Liverpool fan has gone viral on social media for his rant after Arsenal’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners produced one of the best comebacks of the season at the Emirates Stadium, recovering after conceding goals in the first and 57th minutes.

Arsenal were back on level terms by the 70th minute thanks to goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White.

Substitute Reiss Nelson then gave Arsenal fans a moment they’ll remember for years to come in the seventh minute of stoppage-time, smashing the ball past Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto with a beautiful left-footed strike.

Nelson’s last-gasp winner raised the roof off the Emirates. Players, staff and every supporter went wild as Arsenal found the goal that kept them five points clear at the top of the table.

Why are some rival fans unhappy about Arsenal's win?

Some rival fans on social media are bemused at how Arsenal managed to score when the clock read 96:59.

Only six minutes of time were added on by the fourth official at the end of 90 minutes.

Liverpool fan's rant about Arsenal and the Premier League

It was all too much for Liverpool fan Jonathan Morley, who recorded a video complaining that the Premier League is apparently “rigged”.

“I’m not having it. I’m just not f***ing having that,” he says on the TikTok video. “Every time Arsenal need a goal there’s about seven or eight minutes played in stoppage-time.

“It was the same a couple of weeks ago against Aston Villa - and then it happens again [against Bournemouth].

“The Premier League are doing everything in their power to hand this league to Arsenal - and it is an absolute f***ing disgrace.

“But look, Arsenal needed the refs to beat the worst team in the league at home. They’re still winning f***ing nothing.”

Watch the video here:

What is the rule over stoppage-time?

It’s probably worth noting at this point that the six minutes of added time shown by the fourth official is the minimum amount of time that should have been played - not the maximum.

Referee Chris Kavanagh was within his rights to add on more time depending on additional stoppages.

Will Arsenal now win the Premier League title?

Saturday’s comeback victory against Bournemouth has the potential to be a huge moment in Arsenal’s season.

But there’s still a lot of football to be played between now and May.

Arsenal and Man City both have 12 Premier League fixtures left to play, while third-placed Manchester United have 14 league games remaining.

It would appear to be a three-horse race between the trio, although the situation is firmly in Arsenal’s hands.

Fend off the challenge from the two Manchester clubs and the Gunners will become champions of England for the first time since 2004.