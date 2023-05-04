A Liverpool supporter attended his side’s 1-0 win over Londoners Fulham but was left heavily disappointed with the view from his seat.

Mohamed Salah’s converted spot kick was enough to sweep the visiting Cottagers aside as they continue their pursuit for Champions League qualification.

The fan in question was lucky enough to witness the penalty but would have struggled to see most of the action in the other half.

Housed in the lower tier of the Anfield Road end, the match attendee branded his seat ‘the worst seat an Anfield’ and it’s clear to see why.

Luckily, though, the view will not be obstructed for much longer as the Anfield Road end is currently undergoing an expansion, which will see the stand’s capacity rise to 15,967.

Football tickets are becoming increasingly hard to come by, so when this particular fan turned up to his seat, you can understand the frustration.

His face tells all.

Fans couldn’t believe Liverpool fan’s view

As expected, fans have come to offer their support in all shapes and sizes for the match attendee who couldn’t see half of the pitch.

One fan jokingly replied: “Hahahhahahahahaha might aswell listen to the radio”

Some fans were genuinely dumbfounded that this seat was allowed to be sold, which the matchgoer paid £43 for.

“How is that legal” one said, accompanied by a laughing face emoji.

“Can’t believe that is a paid seat.” one added, while another couldn’t believe Liverpool are able to sell that as a viable seat, saying: “How is that a real seat.”

“The absolute state of that” another said.

Fans from all walks of life would unite over this, as we're sure there are other stadiums that have similar problems.

A club of Liverpool’s prestige should not put their fans in this position, especially as they have spent their hard-earned money to attend.

What will Anfield Road end look like after its expansion?

Currently, the Anfield Road stand is the smallest in the stadium, but its expansion is currently the talk of the town.

The plans were announced way back in 2014, but phase two has now begun to the delight of the club’s support.

Its expansion will welcome many more supporters to their home games.

Liverpool’s view is to have it completed by the beginning of the 2023/24 stadium, which would see an increase in overall capacity at Anfield to over 61,000.

The club have also stated that the Anfield faithful can expect a 2% increase in ticket prices meaning the most expensive adult ticket will be priced at £54, while those cheaper tickets can be found for £30.

Check out the 3D images provided by Twitter user DaveOCKOP below.