A Liverpool fan couldn't believe his luck when he jumped into a taxi with two friends of Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of the club's return to Europa League action for the first time since 2016. The Hungarian midfielder has been a breath of fresh air in the Reds' midfield following a £60 million move from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp took the opportunity to rest the midfielder for Liverpool's trip to LASK on Thursday evening after utilising the 22-year-old in all five of the Premier League games so far. In two of those league games, Szoboszlai was asked to put in extra running due to red cards for Alexis Mac Allister against Bournemouth and Virgil va Dijk in a clash with Newcaslte.

The new boy has shown the willingness to put in the hard yards for his new team, and has even reportedly clocked the second-quickest sprint in Premier League history in a fixture against Wolves last week. Covering ground in such a manner, as well as scoring a beautiful goal against Aston Villa at Anfield, has quickly made him a fan favourite within the Kop.

That is why a supporter of the club could not believe his luck when he unknowingly got into a taxi to the stadium before the LASK fixture with two people close to the former RB Leipzig ahead of the aforementioned Europa League clash.

Liverpool fan Facetimes Dominik Szoboszlai

An X (formerly Twitter) user with the handle @MightyQuinn801 posted a video to the social media platform with the caption: "Shared a taxi to LASK stadium with these 2 from Hungary. They said they were friends of Dominik Szoboszlai, I laughed, then this happened…"

The clip shows the fan in question sitting next to the two men, and he excitedly says: "He's calling right now," before panning the camera over to see the Liverpool star on Facetime to one of his friends. There is no surprise that the fan reacts in such an enthusiastic way as it would be a pleasant surprise for any fan of a Premier League club.

He even gets a few words in to the Hungarian international as he shouts: "Hey, man. Hey, Dominik." The opportunity to see and speak to a hero can not be begrudged by anyone, and no one will take that moment away from the fan. Szoboszlai later went on to make a substitute appearance in a 3-1 victory for the Reds.

What next for Szoboszlai and Liverpool?

Liverpool take on West Ham on Sunday, as both sides look to build upon their impressive starts to the season. Klopp's side have not dropped any points since the opening day draw against Chelsea, while the Hammers have only lost in their most recent league game against the champions, Manchester City.

Hoping to keep their unbeaten record in the league intact, Szoboszlai is likely to return to the starting line-up alongside Mac Allister and one more, perhaps Curtis Jones. A Carabao Cup game against Leicester City then follows in midweek, before a huge clash with high-flying Tottenham will be the centre of Klopp and co's focus.