One Liverpool fan wants Jurgen Klopp’s tenure to end, calling for him to be sacked following the Reds' 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League - all because he smiles too much.

It was a tough night for Klopp’s boys, with a goal from Madrid skipper Karim Benzema meaning the tie ended 6-2 on aggregate.

Madrid had better chances, had more efforts on goal, and just looked a class above The Reds over both legs.

It means that Liverpool, despite competing for four trophies last year, will end this year without any silverware, as they are out of all cup competitions and lie 24 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

And after Wednesday night’s disappointment, one Liverpool fan told talkSPORT that he has had enough of Klopp and wants him out of a job.

Jurgen Klopp’s honest admission

It was a tough 180 minutes over two legs for Liverpool, despite The Reds going two goals up at Anfield at one point.

Conceding five goals at home gave them a mountain to climb in Spain, and Benzema’s goal confined them to a round of 16 exit.

And speaking after the game, Klopp admitted that his side did not deserve to go through.

“Being 5-2 down is obviously not a great result,” the German said. “If you want to go through you need to have a really special performance and we could not put a special performance on the pitch tonight.

“It was in moments an open game I would say, but Madrid had a better chance as Allison had two make two sensational saves. In the end, the goal is a scrappy one but that’s obviously not decisive anymore.

“The right team went through, that’s what we have to admit. Madrid controlled the game, we gave them opportunity to control it.”

Fan wants Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool for smiling too much

And it seems like one fan has had enough of Klopp, despite what he has achieved during his time at Liverpool.

Dubbed “Moaning” Mo” on the talkSPORT graphic, he went on to tell Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara that he wants Klopp out.

“Listen. Jurgen Klop. Arrivederci, Adios, Goodbye, get out!” the fan said.

“Like a pint of milk he’s getting sour right now. The whole team is sour. What an awful, awful performance.”

And despite O’Hara and Cundy protesting against his views, Mo insists that he has had enough of the German, all because he is smiling too much.

“I’m sick of him smiling at the end of a game, what are you smiling for? We’re losing 6-2 what are you smiling for why are you laughing?

“He looks like the Joker mate, he needs to get out.”

Liverpool crash out of the Champions League

It is hard to imagine that many Liverpool fans would agree with the fan’s sentiments, but Klopp’s side went out with a whimper against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The result means Liverpool have been knocked out of the Champions League three years in a row, with Los Blancos becoming something of a nemesis for Klopp in European competition.

One man who has particularly come under fire following Liverpool’s exit has been Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Jamie Carragher giving a brutally honest assessment after the game.

Liverpool will now look to recover during the international break, facing a tough return to action against Manchester City on April 1.