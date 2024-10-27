Key Takeaways Liverpool fans believe Andy Robertson should be replaced due to his poor performance vs Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka's goal led to doubts about the defender's future at the club, as he failed to deal with the electric winger.

Robertson's decline in performance has fans calling for an upgrade at left-back.

Liverpool fans have all agreed that one first-team player must be replaced following the Reds' fiercely contested draw at Arsenal in the Premier League. Arne Slot's men came from behind twice to seal a point as the tense game ended 2-2.

The visitors' only taste of defeat under their new manager before the trip to Arsenal came in a league match against Nottingham Forest, with Slot impressing as Jurgen Klopp's successor. Mikel Arteta's men threatened to hand the Dutch boss his first loss on the road as Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the opening 10 minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2-2 draw against Arsenal is the first time a competitive Liverpool game under Arne Slot hasn't ended in victory or defeat.

Saka's darting run saw him find space behind Andy Robertson before he cut inside the Scotland international and fired into Caoimhin Kelleher's near post emphatically. This moment has led to fans questioning the defender's future as a regular in the team. Watch the moment below:

The lead didn't last long as the away side grew into the game and levelled the game through a Virgil van Dijk header after Luis Diaz's smart flick-on from a corner. The home side went back in front through a bullet header from Mikel Merino after a brilliant free-kick delivery from Declan Rice. Mohamed Salah rescued a huge point for the visitors after being laid off by Darwin Nunez.

Related Mohamed Salah Goal During Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool Earns Fan £1 Million Jackpot One lucky punter guessed all six of Sky Bet's Super 6 fixtures this weekend and won a grand total of £1 million in the process.

Andy Robertson vs Arsenal in Numbers

The full-back struggled against the threat of Saka

Up against the returning Saka, it was always going to be a tough day at the office for Robertson. The blistering pace of the Arsenal wide player was obviously going to cause problems for the 30-year-old, as shown by the opening goal.

Not only was it a difficult game out of possession for the Scotland captain, but he also struggled to make the best use of the ball. Losing possession nine times and failing to deliver a single accurate cross from three attempts just led to the ball being turned over too easily.

Related Analyst Blown Away by 'World-Class' Duo During Liverpool v Arsenal Arsenal and Liverpool drew 2-2 in their Premier League meeting at the Emirates on Sunday evening

In terms of defensive numbers, the Scot was dribbled past twice and only made one tackle, which isn't enough when facing the threat of a top-class winger. Robertson also only won 50% of his ground and aerial duels as he failed to keep things tight at the back for Slot's side. Kostas Tsimikas was called upon to replace his teammate in the 63rd minute, and the Reds looked more assured.

Amid a nightmare 63-minute display, he didn't make a single interception or block a shot. The image of Robertson sitting on the turf while Saka fired in his effort will live long in the memory of supporters, for all the wrong reasons.

Andy Robertson's Statistics vs Arsenal Statistic Number Minutes Player 63 Tackles 1 Interceptions 0 Blocks 0 Dribbled Past 2 Lost Possession 9 Ground Duels (Won) 4 (2) Aerial Duels (Won) 2 (1) Touches 34 Accurate Passes 16/22 Crosses (Completed) 3 (0)

Liverpool Fans on Robertson

He's been named the player who must be replaced

The poor display in north London has left supporters of the Merseyside-based outfit feeling that it's time for an upgrade on the left-hand side of the backline. The former Dundee United and Hull City ace has been integral to the success Liverpool have had in recent years and will go down as one of Jurgen Klopp's greatest-ever signings.

However, one fan was left disappointed by the Scotland international's performance and was prompted to claim: "We really need to go big for a left-back because Robertson is becoming sad to watch." Another added: "It really is time to let Robertson go."

While the consensus among supporters is that it could be time for a replacement to come in, one fan went one step further and hinted at a potential replacement at left-back: "Might be Robertson’s worst-ever half in a Liverpool shirt, this. On an unrelated note, Aït-Nouri scored yesterday."

The reaction to a difficult day against one of the Premier League's best wingers may have felt harsh, but one social media user pointed out the signs of decline in Robertson's game, explaining:

"Robertson’s biggest strengths historically have been his engine and crossing. "Neither of those are crucial to his role in Liverpool’s system anymore. Build-up play, being able to use all angles & play inside as well as 1v1 defending are all more important. Upgrade needed."

Related Area Liverpool Must Upgrade Shown by £100k p/w Ace’s ‘Strange’ Display vs Chelsea Liverpool made just one change to their 2024/25 squad over the summer, but January could see Arne Slot look for a new left-back.

Statistics courtesy of Sofascore. Correct as of 27-10-24.