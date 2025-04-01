Liverpool fans have suggested that Arne Slot should use Federico Chiesa as a centre-forward after seeing him firing on all cylinders in training ahead of their Merseyside derby clash with Everton on Wednesday.

The Italian winger has endured a tough debut season at Anfield, failing to convince Slot that he deserves a consistent run in the Reds' starting XI. He has yet to start a single Premier League game and has only been handed 11 outings across competitions, managing two goals and as many assists.

One of those goals came in a 2-1 Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle United before last week's international break. He impressed after coming off the bench and will be eager to finish the season on a high with a more active role in the first team.

Liverpool Fans Want To See More Of Chiesa

The Anfield faithful were impressed with the Italian's finishing

Liverpool's media team posted a video of their players participating in a shooting drill in training ahead of Everton's visit to Anfield. Chiesa was among those who showcased their finishing abilities, quickly spinning and finding the back of the net to the sounds of cheers from the coaching team and his colleagues.

The 27-year-old has played just three Premier League games this season, albeit he dealt with a muscle injury during the start of the campaign. But he is surely knocking on the door regarding more first-team opportunities, and fans who think he should be used as a striker share that stance.

One fan pleaded to the Reds manager, saying, "Chiesa as the (centre-forward) for the rest of the season, please, Slot." That position could be his best option, given Mohamed Salah is thriving on the right while Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota have disappointed leading the line.

"We had Fede on bench all season man" was the response to Chiesa's finishing from one fan who clearly feels the former Juventus man merits more action. Another fan explained why the Italy international shouldn't be ignored:

"I can understand why (Harvey) Elliott was not getting more minutes, but I struggle to understand why Chiesa, who can play across the frontline, was totally ignored when fully fit and exhaustion was starting to show or form dipped with some forwards."

Liverpool fan account Empire of the Kop spoke glowingly, "Federico Chiesa's finishing in this video, by the way..." His goalscoring