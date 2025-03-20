Milos Kerkez has got Liverpool fans talking after his display for Hungary against Turkey in their Nations League clash on Thursday night. The Bournemouth defender has been linked with a move to Anfield as a potential replacement for Andy Robertson after establishing himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.

The likes of ex-Reds defender Jamie Carragher have previously urged the club to sign the 21-year-old, who is believed to have a release clause of around £50 million. And his recent display alongside Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has done the rounds on social media.

Kerkez Impresses Fans on Social Media

The defender played all 90 minutes of the defeat to Turkey

Despite being on the end of a 3-1 defeat on the night, Kerkez's performance was enough to convince Liverpool fans that he is the right man to take over from Robertson. The defender played as a left wing-back for his national team and completed 20/24 of his passes, creating one big chance for his side in the process.

The defender was also incredibly accurate with his long passes, completing four out of his five efforts. He was also successful in the defensive third, winning all of his ground duels and losing just one of his aerial duels.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milos Kerkez has a Sofascore rating of 7.08 in the Premier League for Bournemouth, ranking him seventh in their squad.

After his highlights did the rounds on social media, a collection of Liverpool fans made their feelings clear and demanded that their club make their move in the summer.

"Milos Kerkez is actually a young Robertson," one fan assessed, while another added "Kerkez’s crosses are unreal."

A third stated "Watching Turkey v Hungary. Kerkez is pure dynamite. Still prefer Hato overall but my god I won’t complain if we get Kerkez. Of course ideally we get both and future proof that left side for years to come."

As seen in the tweet above, another player also linked with strengthening the Reds backline is Jorrel Hato, who was spotted at Anfield earlier in the season. However, fans are split on whether the Premier League leaders need both. One person took to X to say "Kerkez and Hato please," while another had the opposite wish, saying "Kerkez over Hato, Hato is too raw."

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 20/03/2025.