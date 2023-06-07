Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has seemingly enraged a portion of fans of the club thanks to a recent interview.

In an interview with Sky Sports, presenter Adam Smith can be seen asking the Liverpool midfielder to choose between two players he has played with.

“Two top players you play with for club and country. Saka or Salah?”

With a rye smile, Henderson responds: “Nah, you can’t do that, you can’t go there.”

Liverpool fans angry with Henderson's response

Despite the Egyptian scoring 19 goals to Saka’s 14 in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, Henderson cannot bring himself to choose between the pair.

This response has undoubtedly infuriated Liverpool fans, with many Twitter users quick to pile in on their captain for his lack of loyalty to his club teammate.

“Thats our captain btw,” “@SunderlandAFC take him back,” “This is unacceptable,” and “Captain of the team and can’t even support his own teammates, ship him out man what does he even do,” were just a handful of the comments directed at Henderson.

Jordan Henderson's rollercoaster ride at Liverpool

Henderson has captained the Anfield club for almost eight years, totalling 492 appearances and winning everything there is to win in club football. However, the 2022/23 season was a disappointing one for the England international on both a personal note and for the wider club.

Not only was Henderson confined to more of a bit-part role this season, making only 23 Premier League starts, Liverpool also struggled to hit any kind of form until late in the campaign.

The Mersyside club ended the season trophyless after finishing in fifth place in the Premier League, crashing out of the Champions League to Real Madrid in the Round of 16, and failing to progress past the Round of 16 in either domestic trophy.

Unfortunately for Henderson, the release of this interview has come at the worst possible time, with the midfielder being tipped for a 'really difficult season' at Anfield.

And, with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister set to have a medical this week and the Merseyside club linked with a host of midfielders, including England stars Mason Mount and Declan Rice, appearances may be hard to come by for the Sunderland-born midfielder, who turns 33 on the 17th of June.

Henderson and Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from this interview and their disappointing 2022/23 campaign when they face Leicester in the first game of their pre-season tour of the Far East on the 30th of July.