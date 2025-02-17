Summary Gravenberch is crucial for Liverpool's success but needs rest due to fatigue from excessive playing time.

Arne Slot’s arrival at Anfield has sparked a complete transformation in Ryan Gravenberch, who now looks every bit a complete number six and a vital cog in his new manager’s system. Originally brought in by Jurgen Klopp two summers ago, the Dutchman has seemingly become the beginning, middle, and end of Liverpool’s defensive midfield conundrum.

What was once seen as the Reds’ weakest link - prompting a pursuit of Martin Zubimendi - now appears a problem solved. However, a new concern has emerged: just how much more Gravenberch can endure in Liverpool’s grueling February schedule. With fixture congestion piling up, the Anfield faithful are calling for Slot to give the former Ajax wonderkid a well-earned breather.

Against Wolves, the 22-year-old looked like a shadow of his usual self as Liverpool clung to their 2-1 lead at Anfield. But a deeper dive into his workload this season makes it clear that his recent dip in form is more fatigue than flaw.

Concerns Raised Over Ryan Gravenberch

He is essential if the Reds are to win their 20th league title

Gravenberch has been one of two players to reap the rewards of his compatriot’s arrival at Liverpool, alongside Cody Gakpo, who’s flourished since returning to his natural left-wing role. However, unlike his attacking counterpart, the defensive midfielder has rarely had the luxury of a rest, thanks to the lack of depth in his position.

In the 2023/24 season, while Alexis Mac Allister took on the primary number six role, Gravenberch played only 1,121 Premier League minutes. This stands in sharp contrast to this season, where he’s already logged 2,139 minutes in the league, with 14 games still to play.

Easily one of the best midfielders in the world right now, it's crystal clear to see why Slot has given so much time to Gravenberch, especially since his position has become one of the most important on the pitch.

The confidence and calmness of his displays in the engine room, complemented by his running power that is very reminiscent of a certain Yaya Toure and neat spins reflective of old Anfield favourite Thiago Alcantara, have been a breath of fresh air.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Gravenberch is the only midfielder in the Top 5 Leagues to rank in the 80th percentile or more for duel win rate, defensive actions, and progressive carries in the 2024/25 season.

Against Wolves, Gravenberch’s performance seemed like a silent plea for relief. Even the strongest engines need a pit stop, and after committing three fouls, winning just five of his 11 duels, being dispossessed twice, and failing to win a single tackle, it was clear his energy reserves had been drained. The Dutchman’s shields were down in his latest appearance, leaving Liverpool fans urging for him to be rested. Thankfully, a solution is only as far away as the bench.

Wataru Endo is a Worthy Deputy in Defensive Midfield

He earned Man of the Match on Sunday to prove he is ready for the call

A warrior every time he dons the iconic red shirt - and a proud gum shield wearer - Japan international Wataru Endo was a dependable presence under Klopp last season, and he’s continued to show he has what it takes to help Liverpool grind out tightly contested wins under his new manager.

On Sunday afternoon, despite only playing 19 minutes after coming off the bench, the former VfB Stuttgart midfielder was named the club's Man of the Match. Many observers of his performance now believe he deserves more minutes for the rest of the season, especially as Slot looks to manage Gravenberch's workload. Watch his highlights below:

"Liverpool need to use Wataru Endo more in the next games as Ryan Gravenberch looks tired," one fan took to X to say. "Put more bodies in midfield as well if we need to defend our lead by taking off attackers and leave Salah up front (like Mourinho did with Robben)." A second comment added: "I would rest Grav for Villa and start Endo as the 6. Grav needed vs City on Sunday and could do with the rest. Endo never lets you down on effort."

Meanwhile, another Liverpool remarked: "Endo fully deserves all the praise in the world, our Japanese Warrior never let us down whenever needed regardless how many minutes he’s given, one of the most most important players. A true role model to young players," while another concluded: "Can’t help but feel if Slot had have subbed Endo on away at Newcastle, home to United and away at Everton, the reds could be 13 points clear at this point (at least 11…)"

All statistics courtesy of FotMob (correct as of 17/02/2025)