In a bid to win silverware in his maiden campaign at Liverpool, boss Arne Slot started Diogo Jota as his solitary centre forward as the out-of-sorts Darwin Nunez’s fortunes continued to go from bad to worse on the red side of Merseyside.

Emerging as a goal-getting forward while at Benfica, one that could play through the middle or on the wing, Nunez was a sought-after prospect in the summer of 2022, with fierce rivals Manchester United, too, noted as one of his many potential suitors.

It was Liverpool, then under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp, that secured the signature of the Artigas-born star for a club-record fee of £85 million. But are his days playing for the Anfield-based outfit numbered after struggling to fit under the Dutch tactician’s new regime?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nunez has plundered 37 goals and 20 assists in his 121-game Liverpool career.

Out of favour under Slot, Nunez has become something of a bit-part player since the start of the campaign, having started just seven of their 18 Premier League outings in what can be considered a slow start to the season for the former Penarol and UD Almeria hotshot.

In all competitions this term, he’s played 24 times – equating to 1,258 minutes of action – and notched four goals and three assists in that timeframe but struggled to produce much of note in his 30-minute cameo against the north Londoners under the lights.

He had three chances, all of which were shots on target, to grab a goal for the visitors – but the two big chances that he missed caused further misery on the Reds' aspirations of winning silverware this season. Nunez took 13 touches of the ball, lost possession twice and contested zero duels.

Recent reports have suggested that the Reds are prepared to sell Nunez, 25, should a reasonable offer – between £50 and £60 million – arrive in the club’s inbox, whether that be in the January transfer window or when the summer trading period opens.

Regardless of what his future holds, reacting to his performance against Spurs on Wednesday evening, a perplexed collection of fans are beginning to believe that Slot and his entourage are not the biggest fans of the misfiring 33-cap, 13-goal Uruguay international.

One fan said: “Arne Slot does not rate Nunez at al.”, while another stated their worry that he is on the periphery of Slot’s thinking, especially given he’s fallen sharply behind Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, who is a winger by trade, in the striker pecking order.

“Nunez, our record signing, is behind both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz (a left winger) in the pecking order. If he’s still here in the summer, I’ll be absolutely amazed.”

Adding more weight to the above comment, another fan claimed they'd be surprised if Nunez survived at the club beyond the summer transfer window: “I’d be amazed if Nunez is still here next season. Say to say he’s 3rd choice now behind Jota and Diaz. Not good enough.”

All statistics per Sofascore - correct as of 08/01/25