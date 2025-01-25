Liverpool fans have made their views known about Ipswich Town's Julio Enciso after he made a rash challenge on the Reds' midfielder Wataru Endo in Liverpool's 4-1 victory at Anfield.

In the 80th minute of the Premier League contest, with Liverpool having a commanding 4-0 lead, the ball had made its way in the direction of the Japanese midfielder, who was preparing to chest the ball down after it took a bounce. As he was setting himself, Enciso jumped up, and stuck a boot out in an attempt to intercept the ball, but the Paraguayan's momentum took him right into Endo, with his knee making contact with the stricken player's face/neck area.

Despite flattening his opponent, Enciso walked away with just a yellow card as a punishment. However, the foul was subject to criticism from Liverpool fans in light of a red card given - albeit controversially - to Myles Lewis-Skelly in Arsenal's match away to Wolverhampton Wanderers, which was taking place concurrently with Liverpool's match against Ipswich.

Liverpool Fans On Julio Enciso's Challenge

They compared his challenge to that of Lewis-Skelly, who was shown red

With Liverpool on course for another three points in their pursuit of extending their lead at the top of the table, Endo found himself on the end of a challenge which flattened him on the floor.

From viewing, it certainly looked reckless, and potentially dangerous, due to the manner of the contact. But the Paraguay international, who was mere minutes into his debut for Ipswich having moved over to The Tractor Boys, was able to escape and walk away with just a booking from the referee.

This did not go down with the Liverpool faithful, who took to social media platform X to express their disappointment at the decision to not award a red card for the challenge.

One supporter brandished the attacking midfielder as 'lucky', saying: "Enciso should be off. Flattens Endo but somehow escapes with a yellow. He's lucky." Another fan echoed these views and posted: "How on earth is Enciso not off for that? He's gone and kneed him right in the face!"

A third supporter took offence to the foul having been committed on Endo himself, saying: "Double red card [in my opinion]. One for the foul and one for the fact that it was on Endo," whilst a fourth wasn't happy with Neil Warnock's comments after the fact, who tried to justify that it was not a dangerous challenge due to not kicking him in the chest: "Warnock justifying Enciso kneeing Endo in the face because at least he didn't kick him in the chest? Good lord get me away from these 15:00 streams."

One supporter criticised the officiating of the Premier League in general, comparing Enciso's challenge to that of Lewis-Skelly, who was sent off after he was deemed to have committed 'serious foul play' when Wolves were trying to counter-attack. It was a challenge which appeared to be a very harsh decision, though it was upheld by the Video Assistant Referee team.

"According to the official Premier League match centre account, Lewis-Skelly was sent off for “serious foul play”. Elsewhere, Enciso was only given a yellow card for this, by the way. Premier League officiating is an absolute farce right now. The inconsistency is ridiculous."

Whilst it was a comfortable win for the home side, Enciso would outrage the fans further, as he went on to record an assist for Jacob Greaves' consolation goal, which ensured Liverpool didn't record a clean sheet.