Liverpool continued their excellent Champions League campaign with another win as they beat Lille 2-1 at Anfield on Tuesday night. Goals from Mohamed Salah and Harvey Elliot sealed the deal for the Reds. The Egyptian had given Arne Slot's side the lead in the first half, before Jonathan David levelled things up despite the French side being down to 10 men after Aissa Mandi was shown a second yellow card.

Elliot then bagged the winner shortly afterwards and Liverpool maintained their 100% start to the tournament. After seven games played, they've won all seven and are sitting on 21 points at the top of the table. It's been a perfect start to the competition and that continued against Lille.

The usual suspects, such as Salah and Luis Diaz all shone, but one man in particular caught fans' eyes. Kostas Tsimikas had an excellent game and it's got supporters convinced that he will take Andy Robertson's place as Liverpool's number-one left-back going forward.

Tsimikas Shone Against Lille

Fans want to see him replace Robertson now

This season, Robertson has taken a noticeable step back in comparison to the levels he was playing at throughout the majority of his time at Anfield. He joined the Reds from Hull City in 2017 for just £8m and proved to be an incredible bargain over the years. He became one of the best left-backs in the world. This season has been very different, though, and he's not the same player. It's resulted in Liverpool fans calling for change. Even former players such as Jamie Carragher have asked for the Reds to replace the Scot.

After the match against Lille, though, some fans think Tsimikas should be starting over Robertson in the future. He recorded two tackles in the game, as well as two clearances and he blocked a shot. It wasn't just defensively where he thrived, however. The Greek star also excelled going forward and played three key passes throughout the game and even created one big chance and finished the match with a 93% pass success rate. It was enough to grab the attention of fans and some have taken to social media to discuss it.

Related Liverpool 2-1 Lille: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Mohamed Salah scored his 50th European goal for Liverpool, with Harvey Elliott scoring the winner after a huge deflection.

One fan jumped on X (Twitter) and called for Tsimikas to take Robertson's place in the starting lineup. He said: "Kostas Tsimikas is a starter ahead and of Robertson for me. Tsimikas is finding that form he had at the start of the season, before his injury," while another agreed, posting: "Tsimikas has been brilliant once again! Solid defensively & excellent crossing. If i ever see Robertson start a big match again..."

Two more supporters revealed that they too thought he was better than Robertson. One posted: "Tsimikas ability on the ball puts him well ahead of Robertson." The other shared his sentiment, saying: "Tsimikas is so much better than Robertson."

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 21/01/2025