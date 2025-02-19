Liverpool dropped crucial points in the 2024/25 Premier League title race after drawing 2-2 with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa – and fans of the former are growing increasingly sorry for one star in particular, who endured a difficult night at Villa Park.

Arne Slot’s men left the West Midlands with a share of the spoils, and they now boast an eight-point gap on Mikel Arteta-led Arsenal, who now have a game in hand – a home match against fellow capital club West Ham United on Saturday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gravenberch is Liverpool’s third-most used player in the Premier League this campaign, having notched 2230 minutes thus far.

It’ll, therefore, feel disheartening to have left with just one point rather than three – and fans believe that Slot’s decision to run Ryan Gravenberch into the ground may have lessened the Reds’ chance of reigning victorious against Emery and Co.

Transforming into being widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football, the Amsterdam-born enforcer has thrived under Slot’s guidance after being on the periphery of former boss Jurgen Klopp’s thinking.

But given that there is no other player in Liverpool’s squad who is able to emulate the displays of the former Bayern Munich hotshot, there are very few occasions when he is allowed a rest – in fact, he’s started every single league outing this season.

And that showed against the Villans when he logged another, albeit sluggish, 90-minute display. He won the singular ground duels from his seven attempted, lost possession on six different occasions and endured a 0% dribbling success rate (0/2).

Fans, taking to X (formerly Twitter), have noticed that he is looking rather spent. One said: “Gravenberch is dead on his feet. Don’t care what folks say, the season’s catching up.”, while another added: “Gravenberch is so so goosed.”

Another fan bemoaned the club’s owners – Fenway Sports Group (FSG) – for not dipping into their pockets in January when a Gravenberch deputy was sorely needed. It’s, of course, a taxing position – and the ownership is to blame.

The time has finally come where Gravenberch and Mac Allister’s energy has dropped and will keep dropping towards the season-end. That’s why we should’ve signed another high quality midfielder in January. FSG let us down once more, of course.

Beginning to feel sorry for the imperious 22-year-old, another said: “I just feel bad for Gravenberch, he looks shattered and we have no one of similar quality to be able to replace him, we’re going to run his legs into the ground at 22 years of age…"

For the time being – between now and the summer, that is – a choice that Slot and his team could turn to is midfield enforcer Wataru Endo, a player perfectly capable of operating as a back-up for the gangly £150,000-per-week earner, who is clearly the first choice.

Highlighting what the Japanese engine room operator is able to bring to the table, a concluding supporter backed the idea of bringing Endo on when Gravenberch is offering little. “Slot doesn’t learn. No Endo when Gravenberch is basically walking around the pitch at this point."

