Liverpool fans are incredibly frustrated with Darwin Nunez following his performance during the side's 3-3 draw with Newcastle United on Wednesday night. The two sides met in a Premier League clash at St. James' Park and the Reds fell behind twice before pulling it back on both occasions.

They took the lead in the 83rd minute through Mohamed Salah and likely thought they'd won it, but Fabian Schar had other ideas and bagged an equaliser in the 90th minute for the Magpies. It was an electric game for casual fans, but marked just the third time this season that Liverpool have dropped points in the league.

The side have been near faultless so far under Arne Slot, but one player who has failed to impress supporters so far is Nunez. The forward had a disappointing showing against Newcastle, but it's not his first poor game this season. Fans are growing tired of it.

Liverpool Fans Have Had Enough of Nunez

They compared him unfavorably to Alexander Isak

While Salah was in top form for Liverpool once again during the Newcastle game, Nunez was anything but. The Uruguayan never looked like creating anything for his side and had a game-worst 5.9 player rating on SofaScore. Fans of the Merseyside club were quick to make their feelings known about the striker on social media too.

One fan took to X (Twitter) and blasted the forward before he added that Liverpool need a new forward, saying: "Nunez can't be trusted. Striker needed in 2025."

Another said Nunez, along with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, needed to apologise for letting Salah down on the night. He posted: "Kelleher and Nunez owe Salah a massive apology there. Absolutely disgraceful performance from the pair of them. One of those that feels like a loss."

What likely made Nunez's performance harder for Liverpool fans to swallow was the dazzling display from Alexander Isak on the other side of the pitch. The Newcastle striker is one of the best strikers in England right now and has had an excellent campaign so far. He gave his side the lead in the first half through a scorching effort from distance. It was his sixth strike of the season and Reds fans were quick to compare him with their own man. One posted: "Watching Isak play and then seeing Nunez up top for us is quite infuriating I’ll tell you that," while another shared that sentiment, saying: "Look at Isak man. How am I supposed to continue to accept Nunez."

