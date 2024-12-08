Jamie Carragher has once again felt the wrath of Liverpool fans online after his comments on Chelsea's Cole Palmer. The Blues secured a 4-3 comeback victory over London rivals Tottenham, with Palmer finding the net twice from the penalty spot.

The Englishman has converted all 12 of his spot-kicks in the Premier League, making him one of only two players who have taken more than 10 penalties with a 100% conversion rate. His impressive form in the 2024/25 campaign has lifted the west London outfit into second place in the table, four points behind league leaders Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer has never missed a competitive penalty, scoring all 17 spot-kicks.

Following the match, Carragher - who was part of Sky Sports' coverage of the Tottenham vs Chelsea match - had plenty of praise for Palmer. The defender-turned-pundit claimed:

"I loved him last season, he’s started this season really well, and I think I made a comment a few weeks ago that if you look at his almost 18 months at Chelsea, I don’t think there’s been a player in the Premier League who’s performed better than him over these 18 months – and he hasn’t been playing for the best team; I mean, they look like one of the best teams in the league right now."

They believe he's deliberately omitted a certain Reds star

Liverpool supporters didn't take their former player's comments too kindly. The reason for this was the lack of Mohamed Salah in the conversation. The Egyptian winger has scored 15 goals and registered 12 assists since the start of the season.

Fans took to social media to react to Carragher's claims, with one being left in disbelief: "You can’t be serious…" Another was left questioning whether Salah actually plays a different sport: "Salah must play baseball Jamie."

The Reds' icon has recently been involved in a war of words with some Liverpool fans after calling Salah 'selfish' for his public comments about his contract situation. One supporter labelled the ex-England international 'petty' while adding:

"Jamie Carragher refusing to acknowledge Salah because he's upset that the fan base didn't take his side when he was calling Salah selfish, is both quite funny but also pretty sad."

One supporter was left questioning: "Can anyone actually explain why this guy hates Salah???" Finally, another stated: "Be serious, trying way too hard."

Carragher has since hit back at one of the negative comments, saying: "Maybe you try harder at putting the full quote out! I said he’s been the best player over 18 months which he has in my eyes. And you probably know I said that but your desperation for likes & retweets knows no bounds!!"

