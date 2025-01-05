Liverpool fans have had enough of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold after the pair turned out poor performances during the Reds' 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Sunday evening. The two sides met in a Premier League clash at Anfield, with many expecting Arne Slot's men to run riot over the struggling Red Devils.

That wasn't quite the case, though. United actually came out and were the better side throughout the first half and thoroughly deserved to take the lead shortly after the restart when Lisandro Martinez fired the ball into the roof of the net. The lead didn't last for long, however, and Liverpool bounced back via a Cody Gakpo strike, before Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot to give his side the lead in what's looking like might be his final match against the Red Devils with Liverpool.

It looked like Slot's side had come from behind to snag all three points, but Amad Diallo had other ideas and scored an equaliser with just over 10 minutes remaining in the contest. The result was a welcome one for United, but Liverpool fans aren't happy with the draw and they've called out their full-backs for a disappointing evening.

Robertson and Alexander-Arnold Both Struggled

Fans have grown tired of their issues

While it was a solid performance from United throughout, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold didn't make things easier for their side. The pair of full-backs both had rough showings against the Red Devils. They had trouble keeping up with Ruben Amorim's forwards. Over the years, the pair have been incredible for Liverpool and played pivotal roles in the club's success. That wasn't the case on Sunday night, though, and fans have been quick to air their grievances. Robertson has had a tough season altogether so far and is well off his usual pace. Reports have already suggested Liverpool are looking to replace the Scot.

Alexander-Arnold's contract is set to expire and rumours are suggesting he has one eye on a move to Real Madrid. Fans aren't happy.

One supporter took to X (Twitter) and said: "All game it's been down Trent's side and Robertson at the back post there. Pair of jokers," while another posted: "Two of the worst full back performances you will ever see. As predicted Trent's contract has totally unsettled him and Robertson is probably worst LB in the league now."

One fan even went as far as to call them one of the worst defensive duos ever, saying: "Trent & Robertson might just be the worst defensive pairing I’ve ever seen. Not a brain cell between them."

A fourth supporter said: "Trent and Robertson should cover their faces in shame for this performance," and finally, one more fan criticised the pair, claiming they let the whole team down, and posted: "Would hate to be Trent and Robertson in that dressing room tonight, knowing you've let your whole team down."