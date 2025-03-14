Anfield, Liverpool’s famous home, has long been a place where even the world’s finest footballers struggle to stay composed amidst the unrelenting roar of the home crowd. Many superstars embark on the gruelling pilgrimage to Merseyside, only to find themselves swallowed by the stadium’s four imposing walls, with even the best teams often leaving with nothing more than a consolation point.

This aura of invincibility is perfectly embodied by club captain Virgil van Dijk who, since joining the Reds in 2017, has tasted Premier League defeat on home soil just twice. It took four years for his unbeaten record to be shattered - a testament to Anfield’s iron grip on visiting sides. Yet, while the stadium is one of the most intimidating in world football, there remains one sacred tradition that offers at least one opposition player safe passage through the bedlam.

Unlike other English grounds, where away goalkeepers are met with a symphony of jeers, Anfield treats them to something quite different. The sight of a visiting shot-stopper approaching the Kop - usually at the start of the second-half - to a warm reception is a familiar ritual, one that has fostered a unique 60-year love affair between Liverpool’s most passionate fans and the very last line of the opposition’s defence.

Liverpool's 50-year Opposition Goalkeeper Tradition

The Kop always shows its appreciation for the away team goalkeeper

It is a unique characteristic of the Anfield crowd that sees the Kop applaud opposition goalkeepers, and a tradition that began for Liverpool almost 60 years ago. This Is Anfield spoke to three experts on the matter back in 2020, statisticians Ged Rea and Dave Ball and journalist John Keith, who explained that it likely began in the 1960s, and most probably with World Cup winner Gordon Banks in 1966.

“I always remember the game after England had won the World Cup in 1966, Liverpool played Everton in the Charity Shield and then the first game here [at Anfield] was in the league against Leicester City,” Ball recalled (watch the full interview below).

“Gordon Banks was in the Leicester goal, and I think Shankly had sent him out early doors to take the cheers from the Kop and everything. But when he came out to face Liverpool, the Kop went absolutely ballistic. That was the first time I had ever seen the Kop react the way they did.”

Keith added that “Liverpool have always had a special place for goalkeepers,” and that “their old telegraphic address, in Michael Caine language, was ‘Goalkeeper, Anfield’.” Rea also noted: “I always looked out for it, every game, because I would always be on the Kop and I would applaud the goalkeeper."

“It would almost feel as if it was totally disrespectful if a goalkeeper didn’t do it [back], and some of your biggest adversaries at the time would still respect the Kop for applauding. In the ’70s if it was Peter Shilton, or Neville Southall in the ’80s, or Gary Sprake or even the United goalkeepers, there was always that respect. “Obviously, the great ones, the great European goalkeepers, Sepp Maier, [Gianluigi] Buffon, goalkeepers like that did because they understood it, they got the history of Liverpool Football Club.”

Iker Casillas Once Hailed the Tradition

The former Real Madrid shot-stopper was given one of the more memorable ovations

Iker Casillas was given one of the more memorable reactions in recent years on what proved to be his last Champions League night in front of the Kop. After the goalless draw with Porto in 2018, he said:

“I want to thank Liverpool fans for the affection they showed. They respect players a lot,” he said after the 0-0 draw with Porto in 2018. I’ve spent a lot of years in this competition and coming to a stadium like this and being applauded like that is superb.”

Sadly, over half-a-century on from when the tradition was first introduced, it seems to be somewhat of a dying cultural characteristic at Anfield. While the Kop still tends to clap the opposition goalkeeper, the away shot-stopper doesn't always acknowledge the gesture.

One fan posted on X after the Reds' 3-1 home win over Southampton: "A dying tradition at Anfield is away GK returning our applause from the Kop, [Aaron] Ramsdale has always been one who knows it’s a show of respect and always returns it before a bit of banter with the crowd. Great to see it’s not all lost."