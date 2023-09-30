Highlights Dominik Szoboszlai has been a fantastic addition to Liverpool, impressing fans with his incredible goals and strong performance in the midfield.

The Liverpool fanbase has quickly embraced Szoboszlai, even creating catchy songs for him, including one to the tune of Don McLean's "American Pie."

Szoboszlai's impact on the team has been exceptional, providing a major upgrade to Liverpool's midfield and playing every minute of the league so far this season.

It's safe to say that Dominik Szoboszlai has settled in quite nicely at Liverpool. The midfielder joined the club in the summer and hit the ground running. He's been tremendous in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp's side as they've started the season off in fantastic form.

The Reds fans have quickly grown to love the former RB Leipzig man and for good reason. He's hit the back of the net twice for the side so far and both goals have been absolutely incredible strikes. A lot of criticism aimed at Liverpool last season during their struggles was the tired and weary midfield, so the side transformed the middle of the park massively this summer.

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving, they had several big roles to fill and Szoboszlai has done an exceptional job with the task. Klopp's side is still yet to lose this year and the midfielder has certainly played a key role in that. So, it's not surprising to see the Anfield faithful fall in love with him and even come up with a couple of catchy songs aimed at him. The latest is particularly catchy as well.

What new song have Liverpool fans come up with for Dominik Szoboszlai?

Football fans have always been quite inventive when it comes to football songs. Taking inspiration from well-known tunes, there have been 100s of hilarious and well-thought-out songs created over the years. In fact, there have been a few chants already created for Szoboszlai by the Liverpool fanbase. One in particular comes in the tune of Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody', but after his incredible showing against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup this week, they've wasted very little time coming up with a new one.

To the tune of Don McLean's American Pie, a video emerged of a fan singing the new song on social media, and it has quickly gone viral, with Reds fans loving it. The lyrics for the song are as follows: "So, my, my, Dominik Szoboszlai. He comes from Hungary, and he'll make the Reds f*****g fly. Like the good old days when Bill Shankly was alive, singing he's my Dominik Szoboszlai, he's my Dominik Szoboszlai."

Not bad at all. We can see fans singing that one for the foreseeable future, especially if he continues playing like he has so far.

How good has Dominik Szoboszlai been this season?

Few players have arrived in the Premier League this season and had quite the immediate impact that Szoboszlai has had for Klopp's side. He's been magnificent in the middle and has played every single minute in the league for Liverpool. Defensively and going forward, he's been simply untouchable and has provided a major upgrade on the Red's midfield from last year.

The club have been looking very impressive so far this season, and it's hard to imagine they'd have been quite as good if they hadn't signed him in the summer. Just check out his stats so far at the club to see what we mean.

Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool stats Minutes played WhoScored rating Liverpool vs. Chelsea (13.08.2023) 90 6.55 Bournemouth (19.08.2023) 90 7.61 Newcastle (27.08.2023) 90 6.85 Aston Villa (03.09.2023) 90 8.01 Wolves (16.09.2023) 90 6.89 LASK (21.09.2023) 29 6.67 West Ham United (24.09.2023) 90 7.30 Leicester City (27.09.2023) 25 7.26

READ MORE: Micah Richards' pre-season prediction about Dominik Szoboszlai already proven wrong