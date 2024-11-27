Liverpool emerged from their huge Champions League match against Real Madrid as the victors, as goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo secured a 2-0 win against the reigning European Champions. The Merseyside club outclassed their opponents on the night, sweeping them aside to return to the top of the new league table.

Aside from Kylian Mbappe's penalty miss, the visitors barely troubled Arne Slot's side, who could also have grabbed a third had Mohamed Salah's own penalty hit the target. Almost every player put in an exceptional performance which thrilled those watching in attendance and on TV.

Yet one player in particular has garnered widespread praise for his performance on the night, and that man is Conor Bradley. Mainly utilised as a back-up option to Trent Alexander-Arnold since breaking into the team, the Northern Irishman was tasked with his most difficult assessment yet as a Liverpool player in keeping Mbappe quiet. And he did brilliantly.

Bradley's Performance Against Madrid

Full-back put in a measured display against Mbappe

Despite the magnitude of the challenge, Bradley rose to the occasion and quickly showed that he was not going to be intimidated by his opposite number on the night. He barely gave Mbappe a second to breath when in possession as he crowded the Frenchman out of the game.

One of the highlights from the game was his early challenge on the Los Blancos attacker, which sent the Anfield crowd wild with excitement. And he was just as dangerous going forward as he was defensively, providing a deft assist for Alexis Mac Allister for the opening goal of the game.

Bradley's performance was backed up by the statistics too. Nobody contested more duels than the Northern Irishman, with him winning eight out of 12. And nobody made more tackles or made more defensive actions, while he was also neat and tidy in possession. The only downsides for him on the night were the big chance that he missed during the match and the fact that he had to go off early because of an apparent hamstring injury.

Fans React to Bradley's Performance

Defender was hailed as exceptional by his own supporters

Many took to social media after the game to express delight at Bradley's performance, with former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge among them. Writing on X, he said, "Bradley MOTM tonight". Considering that the likes of Curtis Jones and Mac Allister both had stellar performances too, it goes to show just how impressive the defender was.

Others also echoed Sturridge's praise, with one fan describing the Northern Irishman as 'fantastic', while the Athletic's James Pearce called him 'exceptional' after his tackle on Mbappe during the game. And with first-choice right-back Alexander-Arnold constantly linked to Real Madrid as his contract winds down at the end of the season, others also believe that Bradley's display was convincing enough to make him the man to step up should the Englishman decide to leave.

One supporter wrote: "Bradley right there to step in and replace Trent if he leaves," while another said, "Conor Bradley came out here tonight and told Trent to go to Madrid." Although many fans will want Alexander-Arnold to sign a new deal, they will take comfort in knowing that they have another outstanding right-back waiting in the wings.