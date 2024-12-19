After three months sidelined with a muscle injury, Federico Chiesa left a lasting impression on Liverpool fans during his second-half cameo against Southampton on Wednesday night. The Reds held on to their 2-1 lead to secure a spot in the League Cup semi-finals, thanks to goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

Early in the second half, their managerless hosts reduced the deficit when Cameron Archer cut inside and curled a shot past an outstretched Caoimhin Kelleher. With Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah rested by Arne Slot ahead of an upcoming Premier League clash with Tottenham, Liverpool had to adapt, giving valuable minutes to both Chiesa and Diogo Jota.

Although he only played 45 minutes in the match, it was more than enough for Liverpool fans on social media to get excited over the future of the 27-year-old's career at Anfield. Chiesa was brought to the club over the summer for just £12.5m from Juventus. But while his game time has been limited so far, the Liverpool faithful are certain he could play a key role in their hunt for Champions League and Premier League glory.

Federico Chiesa's 'Class' Performance Against Southampton

The Italian's all-action playing style delighted the away supporters

The biggest compliment of Chiesa's after Wednesday night's industrious performance was that he found no trouble in getting the travelling Liverpool fans off their seats. Whenever he got on the ball, there was a tangible feeling that he would make things happen in some shape or form.

He took three shots altogether, but while only one ended up hitting the target isn't necessarily a promising statistic, none of his attempts were too far away. While one shot was blocked off the line, another two were inches from hitting the back of the net. The former Juventus winger also created one big chance, while also maintaining a 100% cross completion rate.

Reacting to Chiesa's performance after the match, one fan wrote: "If we can keep Chiesa fit, we are winning every competition we are involved in." A second X user added: "No one should be surprised that this class player had some moments in the game. He's Chiesa, remember him?! If he gets and stays fit he'd be a menace in this team / system. Good and not so good moments. I hope he can get a run of appearances."

A third comment continued in the positive vein, remarking: "Chiesa is some player if we can keep him fit, so unlucky not to have a goal here." A fourth said: "He's truly good with both feet. He'll add unpredictable variety from the flanks he can go either way", and a sixth commented: "This guy is gonna be lethal when he gets game time."