Fabio Carvalho has left Liverpool fans speculating about his future after his latest Instagram post.

Carvalho arrived from Fulham in the summer with the club working hard to bring the talented 20-year-old to Anfield.

And it looked as though the midfielder would play a big role for Jurgen Klopp's side, making appearances in 10 of the first 11 Premier League matches. He started four of those with a 98th-minute winner against Newcastle at Anfield remembered fondly.

However, since that, he's played just 11 minutes in the following 27 league games.

What happened to Fabio Carvalho?

What on earth happened?

Considering the Portuguese has been fit all season, it's an unusual fall off the cliff for Carvalho.

Now, there are reports that he's set to leave the club on a permanent basis.

David Lynch - a Merseyside journalist - tweeted that he's no longer in Klopp's plans.

Lynch wrote: "Fabio Carvalho prepared to reluctantly accept a permanent departure from Liverpool this summer. Has been told he isn’t part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for next season and was the subject of a bid from an unnamed CL club last month."

Carvalho's Instagram activity

After the Premier League season finished, Carvalho uploaded a couple of modeling images on Instagram.

And Liverpool fans noticed a reply he posted in the comments section.

One friend wrote: "next top model" to which Carvalho replied: "all I do now."

It seems the lack of playing time is really getting to him.

After spotting the comment, it had Liverpool fans wondering what really was going on between him and Klopp on Reddit.

One wrote: "Strange this relationship between him and Klopp. Something is definitely there that we're not seeing. I'm sure we'll know sooner or later but man..."

Another added: "Bit gutted at how it’s panned out tbh I was excited when we eventually got him signed after the paperwork didn’t go through in January."

"Disappointing it's come to this. Think the club and himself could have handled it better," a third wrote.

A fourth took Carvalho's comment badly, reacting with: "RIP his Liverpool career I guess, don't want this sort of character in the dressing room."

"Sheesh, no wonder Klopp doesn’t want him here. He’s taken the wrong approach in this whole saga," a fifth said.

Another was also rather critical of Carvalho, writing: "Even if the situation’s not ideal, why would you air this out in public you donkey. Only exacerbates the situation."

What has Klopp said about Carvalho?

At the end of the season, Klopp spoke of Carvalho's future and revealed that there's a chance he leaves the club on loan.

“I think there is a possibility Fabio could go on loan, but we will see. This was not the best year of his career, his young career," Klopp said.

“No player has impressed me more than Fabio, that’s the truth. This very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations and it didn’t work out. His work ethic will give him a fantastic career.

“His reactions in a row [to not playing], I’ve never seen before, unbelievable.

“If we keep him, that’s all we will see. There are no plans for loans, we want to keep them if we can give them the opportunity to play, we’ll keep them because they definitely have the quality.”