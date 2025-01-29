Liverpool fans have taken to social media to air their frustrations at Arne Slot's centre-back pairing for the Champions League defeat at PSV Eindhoven. The Reds left the majority of their first-team players back in England for the trip to the Netherlands and the youngsters and fringe players struggled over the 90 minutes.

A strong start from Slot's side saw Cody Gakpo slot home a penalty against his former team before Johan Bakayoko left several Liverpool defenders on the floor before rifling in an equaliser. The visitors then retook the lead through Harvey Elliott, who fired home from Federico Chiesa's parried effort.

Two quick goals before half-time saw the Dutch club take the lead against the Reds, who had a 100% record in the newly-formatted competition before matchday eight. Andy Robertson and Jarell Quansah have come in for plenty of stick for the part they played in the disappointing defeat.

Quansah and Robertson Receive Criticism

The two were left on the ground for Bakayoko's goal

After a horror opening 45 minutes, the centre-back pairing on the evening came in for heavy criticism. One supporter took to social media to slam their involvement in Bakayoko's equaliser: "That’s one of the most embarrassing things I’ve seen in a while, Quansah and Robertson on the floor together as a ball cruises into our net."

Others were just as frustrated with what they saw from the duo, who were attempting to fill the huge shoes of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. One said: "Maybe Robertson and Quansah isn't a good CB pairing," while another added: "Our two weakest links easily."

Quansah has struggled to replicate the impressive form he showed under Jurgen Klopp since Slot took over in the summer. The youngster shouldered a lot of the blame for the goals conceded on his birthday. Another supporter claimed neither man was up to the task of being a Liverpool defender:

"Quansah, sorry mate but you are absolutely not for Liverpool. And I am stating it in the nicest way possible. At fault for all 3 goals. "Robertson, your days are numbered. Best to retire or move on with dignity. You have had mares this season. Clearly nothing on offer."

The pair - who earn £160,000 and £30,000-per-week respectively - won't want to see this game back anytime soon. Robertson is the more senior player, donning the captain's armband, but it's safe to assume Slot won't be trusting the Scottish defender at the heart of the defence again.