A mural for the departing Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino has been unveiled on the side of a house in Merseyside, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted a minor issue.

Although the freshly-painted piece is just a two-minute walk away from Anfield, the house belongs to an Everton supporter.

It was announced earlier this campaign that the Brazilian forward, who has scored 110 goals in Liverpool colours, would be leaving after an illustrious eight years with the Reds.

It was quite fitting that Firmino rescued a point for Liverpool in his final game at Anfield as his last-gasp equaliser v Aston Villa could prove crucial in their pursuit of Champions League football next season.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino celebrates.

Post-match, Firmino and three others - Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner - were given a guard of honour as a token of gratitude for their service.

It was the Firmino, however, who received the loudest reception as home fans thanked him for the trophy-laden memories he has given them.

We’re not sure how much of a say the Toffees supporter had in the matter, but they won’t be best pleased to see Liverpool man's face plastered on the side of their house. Twice.

Fans react to Firmino mural being on Everton fan’s house

Firmino paid a visit to the mural and was met with echoes of his ‘Si Senor’ chant and has even been pictured signing the wall to mark the end of his time at Liverpool.

It was Karen – a Liverpool supporter – who first noticed the Everton sticker on the window and shared it on Twitter, to which fans found hilarious.

Karen posted the image with the caption: “This is killing me,” before continuing: “They must be livid that’s on the wall.”

The sticker contains Everton’s famous motto ‘Nil Satis Nisi Optimum’, which translates to “nothing but the best is good enough”.

The Everton badge is also presented loud and proud.

One Liverpool fan joked: “Probably the first reference to Everton on the Champions League account in ages.”

“Evertonians can’t catch a break even in their own house.” a second added.

On his way to Saturday’s home game against Villa, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spotted the Firmino-inspired mural.

Speaking at his press conference, the German said: "What the people did anyway, like the mural for Bobby Firmino.

"Yesterday we drove to the stadium because we leave our cars here and then you pass that and it’s not finished yet, it was in the middle of something, and you think, ‘Wow’.

“How often these people do the right things in the right moment is absolutely insane. It was a big, big gesture and Bobby was really [touched]. It’s a big gesture, I have to say, really big.”

What next for Liverpool and Everton?

Both Merseyside-based sides have potentially crucial final run-ins - but for very different reasons.

Everton host Bournemouth as they look to preserve their Premier League status in the final stages of the campaign for the second successive year.

Their city neighbours are, however, looking to complete their late push for Champions League qualification despite struggling for much of the season.

Manchester United sit three points ahead of them with one game in hand, but Liverpool can still dislodge the Red Devils from the top four if results go in their favour.