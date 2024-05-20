Highlights Jurgen Klopp was given a guard of honour at Anfield after Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves.

Darwin Nunez was seen to be the only Reds player not applauding as the German boss made his way through the guard of honour.

The forward was also seen showing little sign of interest during Klopp's speech to the players in the dressing room.

Eagle-eyed Liverpool fans have spotted the one player not to applaud Jurgen Klopp during his guard of honour at Anfield. The manager waved goodbye to the Reds after a 2-0 win against Wolves on the final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

It was an emotional afternoon on Merseyside as Liverpool bid farewell to their most successful boss in the last 30 years. The German is the only man to have guided the English giants to the Premier League title since the competition's inception in 1992. He also helped his team to a sixth Champions League trophy in their long and storied history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp (60.82%) has a higher win percentage than any other Liverpool manager in history.

Some of the most cool and collected players in the squad were reduced to tears as captain Virgil van Dijk was visibly emotional as he embraced his boss for a final time on the pitch. Trent Alexander-Arnold was also seen trying to fight back tears as the Liverpool players joined the supporters in a final rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' of the season. However, it didn't appear to be such a big occasion for every player.

Darwin Nunez Didn't Applaud Klopp

Fans are unsure why he failed to join in

Darwin Nunez was brought on as a second-half substitute in Klopp's final game, with the pair sharing a hug before the Uruguayan took to the field for a final time under his manager. The striker has come in for heavy criticism in recent weeks for his wasteful nature in front of goal, and he fell out of favour as a result, being replaced by Cody Gakpo in the starting line-up.

Footage has emerged from Klopp's ceremony on the Anfield pitch which shows every single member of the Liverpool playing staff clapping for their departing boss, apart from Nunez. This has caused a stir online as it comes across as a lack of respect for one of the best Premier League managers of all time. View the video below:

Supporters have already appeared to be low on patience for the misfiring forward after his social media activity in early May brought his future at the club into question. Klopp was said to be the biggest supporter of Nunez in the Reds' camp as the 56-year-old reportedly disagreed with others at the club as he was desperate to land the forward in 2022.

Nunez's Reaction to Klopp's Speech

The striker appeared disinterested

Klopp gave one final speech to his players inside the dressing room after he publicly addressed the supporters of the club. Cameras caught a glimpse of the passionate message the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss delivered to the squad for one last time and again, Nunez's behaviour caught the eye of many.

He can be seen sitting with his hands on his head and looking like he was paying little attention to his manager's words before then refusing to take part in the round of applause with the other players once Klopp had finished speaking. Whether it was a negative reflection on his feelings about the boss, or if he was simply upset to see such an influential figure in his career leave, Nunez didn't appear to handle the situation in the best way.