Ibrahima Konate stole the show from James Milner as the Englishman gave an emotional interview, with the defender messing around in the background.

It was an emotional day at Anfield as Liverpool said goodbye to four first-team players.

Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamerlain, and Roberto Firmino will all be departing the club once the season ends, with Saturday’s Premier League match against Aston Villa their final home game.

It did not look as if it would be a good ending to their Anfield stories at one point, with the visitors leading thanks to a Jacob Ramsey strike in the first half.

But Firmino, coming off the bench to grace the Anfield pitch for one final time, managed to connect with Mohamed Salah’s low cross and tapped home for an equaliser.

They could not find a winner, but Anfield fans continued to roar after the game as they said goodbye to the four players.

Milner and Firmino in particular have established themselves as fan favourites over the years, and both men were in tears after the final whistle.

And manager Jurgen Klopp then took the chance to pay tribute to all four players who were departing the club, especially Milner and Firmino who came on against Villa.

“Both players showed in 20-odd minutes who they are, why we love them, and what everybody else can expect when they get them,” he said.

Konate captures attention during Milner interview

Milner then had the opportunity to give an interview about his time at the club on the Anfield pitch.

But one man who is staying for next season then captured the attention of fans online.

In the background of Milner’s interview, central defender Konate can be seen messing around with a child, before throwing a football at the kid’s head.

The child then runs out of vision on the camera, seemingly upset with the footballer, who hangs around in shot looking apologetic.

But he then turns around and runs away, with the kid chasing after him to try and get him back.

It’s a mixture of heart-warming yet funny. You can watch the footage for yourselves below.

Video: Konate shows no mercy

Fans have been laughing about the clip on Twitter, with the French defender acting like a big child in a video that is supposed to be all about Milner.

While the home crowd waved all four men off today, the travelling Reds will have one last chance to see some of those players in action.

Klopp’s boys have one final game to go this season, travelling to face already relegated Southampton on the south coast.

A victory could help Liverpool sneak into the Champions League qualification spots on the final day of the season, provided that United and Newcastle both fail to pick up another point this campaign.