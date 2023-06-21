Liverpool fans are fearing that Thiago, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are set to leave the club.

Dressing room footage at Anfield has emerged and many fans have spotted something rather unusual.

Shirts of first-team players are hanging up as usual around the dressing room, the majority of which are Liverpool's new home shirt.

However, several of the players' shirts are the old home shirt.

Those old shirts belong to six players.

Three of which are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and James Milner - all three are confirmed to be leaving the club this summer. Naby Keita's peg has already been replaced by Stefan Bajcetic's shirt.

However, there are three other players that also have the old home shirt hanging up - Thiago, Matip and Gomez.

Does that mean they're also leaving?

In the footage, a man can be heard saying: "So for every player staying, they've got this season's kits hanging up. Apart from Gomez, Matip and Thiago. They've still got their old kits hanging up. So does that mean they're on the way? Is that a clue from the club? But it was well spotted by a lot of people. About 20 or 30 people noticed that, and I didn't - and I was there. So, well spotted."

It seems crazy that Liverpool would sell two defenders - as well as Thiago - this summer. However, all three have struggled with injuries over the last 12 months.

Are Thiago, Matip and Gomez leaving Liverpool?

But is there a more simple explanation?

A number of Liverpool supporters are suggesting Thiago, Matip and Gomez still have the old shirt hanging up because they're set to change squad number.

Thiago currently wears the No.6 - a number he's worn for 10 years - so it's unlikely he'll be switching from that.

Meanwhile, Matip has worn the No.32 for his entire career and there's no reason he'd change now.

Gomez has switched between 12 and 2 while he's been at Liverpool.

Perhaps it's a mere coincidence.